74% of Ukrainians trust Zelensky, 50% trust Prytula - poll

A survey conducted in May on the level of trust of Ukrainians in the ten most prominent political figures showed that the current Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky enjoys the trust of 74% of Ukrainians, while Serhiy Prytula was trusted by 50% of Ukrainians. This time, the list included both familiar figures from previous surveys and two new ones - Oleksiy Honcharenko and Yevhen Murayev. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology.

Details

From May 2 to 12, KIIS conducted another wave of the national survey "Omnibus", in which participants were asked to assess the level of trust in ten Ukrainian political figures.

Eight of them – Oleksiy Arestovych, Yuriy Boyko, Volodymyr Zelensky, Vitaliy Klitschko, Petro Poroshenko, Serhiy Prytula, Dmytro Razumkov and Yulia Tymoshenko – have previously appeared in similar studies. This time, two more figures were added to the list: Oleksiy Honcharenko, who is actively present in the public space, and Yevhen Murayev, as a representative of a certain electoral segment outside of Ukraine.

KIIS notes that, due to limited resources, it was unable to include more personalities on the list, focusing only on those who were directly involved in the political process or maintained political activity as of 2022. That is why the list does not include military figures, in particular Valeriy Zaluzhny, Oleksandr Syrsky or Kyryl Budanov.

The survey was conducted according to a standard scheme: respondents were asked to assess the degree of trust in each politician on a scale from "completely trust" to "completely distrust". The answers "rather trust" and "completely trust" were combined into a common category for further analysis, which is a common practice in sociology.

Negative assessments were combined in the same way. The answer option "hard to say" was not offered, but respondents could voice it themselves.

Level of trust in individual Ukrainian politicians

Volodymyr Zelensky is trusted by 74% of Ukrainians. 22% do not trust him. In addition to Zelensky, the only figure on the list who has a positive balance of trust and distrust is Serhiy Prytula. He is trusted by 50%, distrusted by 38%. Vitaliy Klitschko has quite high trust indicators, although with a negative balance, with 43% trusting him and 47% distrusting him.

Next in terms of trust is Oleksiy Honcharenko - 27% trust him, 41% do not trust him. Another 25% do not know who he is. Dmytro Razumkov has 27% of Ukrainians who trust him and 32% who do not trust him. Petro Poroshenko is trusted by 25%, distrusted by 70%. Tymoshenko is trusted by 14%, distrusted by 80%.

The fewest Ukrainians trust Arestovych – only 7%. And 79% - do not trust. Yuriy Boyko is trusted by 7%, distrusted by 72%. Murayev is trusted by 6% and 47% - distrusted, and 43% do not know who he is.

Dynamics of trust in individual Ukrainian politicians

The graph shows data on how trust in eight politicians has changed compared to February 2024.

The share of those who trust Prytula decreased from 61% to 50%. In the case of Vitaliy Klitschko, the indicators have hardly changed – the share of those who trust him is now 43% compared to 45% in February 2024. In the case of Razumkov, there is a noticeable increase in the share of those who do not know him – from 27% to 34%. At the same time, the number of those who trust him decreased from 35% to 27%.

The share of those who trust Petro Poroshenko decreased from 31% to 25%. In the case of Yulia Tymoshenko, the indicators have hardly changed – now 14% trust her compared to 17% in February 2024.

Also, compared to February 2024, there are more people who do not know Arestovych – an increase from 4% to 10%. As a result, there are slightly fewer of both those who trust and those who distrust. In the case of Yuriy Boyko, the indicators also changed minimally. In February 2024, he was trusted by 10%, now – 7%.

Reference

The survey was conducted using telephone interviews using CATI (Computer-Assisted Telephone Interviews) technology based on random generation of mobile numbers. A total of 1010 respondents from all regions under the control of the Ukrainian government were interviewed. The sample did not include citizens who are in temporarily occupied territories or who left the country after February 24, 2022. At the same time, internally displaced persons participated in the study.

The formal error does not exceed 4.1% for results close to 50%. In the conditions of martial law, there may also be additional systemic deviations, which KIIS takes into account in the interpretation of the results. However, in general, the institute considers the data obtained to be representative and suitable for analyzing public sentiments.

