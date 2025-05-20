$41.580.08
Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts In recent weeks, the "Yabko" network, which sells Apple equipment, has been at the center of attention. The company is accused of having tax debts of almost UAH 100 million and of attempting to appropriate the logo of the American giant Apple. In particular, the American company filed a complaint with the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) against "Yabko" due to similarities in the logo. Who owns this network? What is known about its tax debts? Lobbying in the AMCU In February 2024, Apple Inc. filed a complaint with the AMCU against "Yabko" LLC and "Apple Juice" LLC (both companies are part of the "Yabko" network). The American company believes that the Ukrainian retailer is using a logo that is confusingly similar to the Apple trademark. According to Apple Inc., "Yabko" is using someone else's trademark, which contains images similar to Apple's protected trademarks. This, according to the American company, may mislead consumers. The AMCU has already launched an investigation into this case. If the committee finds a violation, "Yabko" may be forced to change its logo and pay a fine. Tax debts In addition to the logo scandal, "Yabko" is also accused of having tax debts. According to media reports, the company owes the state almost UAH 100 million. In February 2024, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) conducted searches in "Yabko" offices in Kyiv as part of an investigation into tax evasion. According to the SBU, the company's officials evaded paying taxes on a large scale. The investigation is ongoing. If the company's guilt is proven, its officials may face criminal liability. Who is behind "Yabko"? The "Yabko" network is owned by Ukrainian businessman Filip Hrushko. He founded the company in 2017. Before "Yabko," Hrushko was engaged in the sale of Apple equipment through other companies. In particular, he was the founder of "iLand" LLC and "iPeople" LLC. Hrushko positions "Yabko" as an official Apple reseller in Ukraine. However, the American company has not officially confirmed this status. "Yabko" today Today, "Yabko" is one of the largest retailers of Apple equipment in Ukraine. The network has dozens of stores in Kyiv and other cities. The company offers a wide range of Apple products, including iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and accessories. "Yabko" also provides warranty and post-warranty service for Apple equipment. Despite the scandals and investigations, "Yabko" continues to operate in the Ukrainian market. The company plans to further expand its network and increase sales.

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

74% of Ukrainians trust Zelensky, 50% trust Prytula - poll

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

A KMIS poll showed that 74% of Ukrainians trust Zelensky, and 50% trust Prytula. Goncharenko and Murayev were added to the list, but the military was not included.

74% of Ukrainians trust Zelensky, 50% trust Prytula - poll

A survey conducted in May on the level of trust of Ukrainians in the ten most prominent political figures showed that the current Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky enjoys the trust of 74% of Ukrainians, while Serhiy Prytula was trusted by 50% of Ukrainians. This time, the list included both familiar figures from previous surveys and two new ones - Oleksiy Honcharenko and Yevhen Murayev. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology.

Details

From May 2 to 12, KIIS conducted another wave of the national survey "Omnibus", in which participants were asked to assess the level of trust in ten Ukrainian political figures.

Eight of them – Oleksiy Arestovych, Yuriy Boyko, Volodymyr Zelensky, Vitaliy Klitschko, Petro Poroshenko, Serhiy Prytula, Dmytro Razumkov and Yulia Tymoshenko – have previously appeared in similar studies. This time, two more figures were added to the list: Oleksiy Honcharenko, who is actively present in the public space, and Yevhen Murayev, as a representative of a certain electoral segment outside of Ukraine.

KIIS notes that, due to limited resources, it was unable to include more personalities on the list, focusing only on those who were directly involved in the political process or maintained political activity as of 2022. That is why the list does not include military figures, in particular Valeriy Zaluzhny, Oleksandr Syrsky or Kyryl Budanov.

The survey was conducted according to a standard scheme: respondents were asked to assess the degree of trust in each politician on a scale from "completely trust" to "completely distrust". The answers "rather trust" and "completely trust" were combined into a common category for further analysis, which is a common practice in sociology.

Negative assessments were combined in the same way. The answer option "hard to say" was not offered, but respondents could voice it themselves.

Level of trust in individual Ukrainian politicians

Volodymyr Zelensky is trusted by 74% of Ukrainians. 22% do not trust him. In addition to Zelensky, the only figure on the list who has a positive balance of trust and distrust is Serhiy Prytula. He is trusted by 50%, distrusted by 38%. Vitaliy Klitschko has quite high trust indicators, although with a negative balance, with 43% trusting him and 47% distrusting him.

Next in terms of trust is Oleksiy Honcharenko - 27% trust him, 41% do not trust him. Another 25% do not know who he is. Dmytro Razumkov has 27% of Ukrainians who trust him and 32% who do not trust him. Petro Poroshenko is trusted by 25%, distrusted by 70%. Tymoshenko is trusted by 14%, distrusted by 80%.

The fewest Ukrainians trust Arestovych – only 7%. And 79% - do not trust. Yuriy Boyko is trusted by 7%, distrusted by 72%. Murayev is trusted by 6% and 47% - distrusted, and 43% do not know who he is.

Dynamics of trust in individual Ukrainian politicians

The graph shows data on how trust in eight politicians has changed compared to February 2024.

The share of those who trust Prytula decreased from 61% to 50%. In the case of Vitaliy Klitschko, the indicators have hardly changed – the share of those who trust him is now 43% compared to 45% in February 2024. In the case of Razumkov, there is a noticeable increase in the share of those who do not know him – from 27% to 34%. At the same time, the number of those who trust him decreased from 35% to 27%.

The share of those who trust Petro Poroshenko decreased from 31% to 25%. In the case of Yulia Tymoshenko, the indicators have hardly changed – now 14% trust her compared to 17% in February 2024.

Also, compared to February 2024, there are more people who do not know Arestovych – an increase from 4% to 10%. As a result, there are slightly fewer of both those who trust and those who distrust. In the case of Yuriy Boyko, the indicators also changed minimally. In February 2024, he was trusted by 10%, now – 7%.

Reference

The survey was conducted using telephone interviews using CATI (Computer-Assisted Telephone Interviews) technology based on random generation of mobile numbers. A total of 1010 respondents from all regions under the control of the Ukrainian government were interviewed. The sample did not include citizens who are in temporarily occupied territories or who left the country after February 24, 2022. At the same time, internally displaced persons participated in the study.

The formal error does not exceed 4.1% for results close to 50%. In the conditions of martial law, there may also be additional systemic deviations, which KIIS takes into account in the interpretation of the results. However, in general, the institute considers the data obtained to be representative and suitable for analyzing public sentiments.

Only 25% of Ukrainians believe that elections should be held after a ceasefire or already now - survey14.05.25, 12:03 • 3434 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

