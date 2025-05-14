Only 25% of Ukrainians believe that elections should be held after a ceasefire or already now - survey

In Ukraine, 71% of citizens do not support the idea of holding elections after a truce, even with a security guarantee. 25% of Ukrainians believe that elections should be held now or after a truce. These are the results of a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, writes UNN.

Details

"The vast majority of Ukrainians - 71% - do not support holding elections after a truce, even with security guarantees, and believe that elections should be held only after a final peace agreement and the complete end of the war. 25% believe that elections should be held after a truce or even now," the survey results say.

It is noted that compared to March 2025, the share of those who support holding elections after a truce or right now has slightly increased - from 19% to 25%. In addition, the number of those who believe that elections should be held only after the complete end of the war decreased from 78% to 71%.

The initiators of the survey explained that support for holding elections is closely related to trust in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. More than half of those who do not trust the Head of State support holding elections - 57% against 38% who oppose holding elections even in the event of a truce with security guarantees. Among those who trust the President, 82% are against holding elections (15% support holding them).

"In all regions of Ukraine, the absolute majority oppose holding elections. Most opponents of elections are in Western Ukraine. Relatively the fewest opponents of elections are in the East (although the majority in the East also oppose elections)," the statement said.

Reference

The Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) conducted its own nationwide public opinion poll "Omnibus" on May 2-12, 2025. It was attended by 1010 respondents. The statistical error does not exceed 4.1%.

The survey was conducted with adult (aged 18 and older) citizens of Ukraine who at the time of the survey resided in the territory controlled by Ukraine. The sample did not include residents of territories temporarily not controlled by the Ukrainian authorities, but the respondents included IDPs who moved from the occupied territories. Also, the survey was not conducted with citizens who left the country after February 24, 2022.

Addition

Almost half of Ukrainians have a positive assessment of the agreement on minerals between Ukraine and the United States. About 22% have negative expectations, and 19% believe that it will not have any impact.