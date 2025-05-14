$41.500.04
Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents
Exclusive
07:33 AM • 14448 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
07:17 AM • 33221 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

05:56 AM • 29395 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

05:00 AM • 40002 views

Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood

May 14, 04:00 AM • 106959 views

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

May 13, 09:24 PM • 50828 views

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel

May 13, 04:08 PM • 144062 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM • 86740 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 94405 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

May 13, 10:48 AM • 87556 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

Only 25% of Ukrainians believe that elections should be held after a ceasefire or already now - survey

Kyiv • UNN

 • 634 views

A KIIS poll showed that the majority of Ukrainians do not support elections after a ceasefire, and 25% believe that they should be held now or after a ceasefire. Support for elections is linked to trust in Zelenskyy.

Only 25% of Ukrainians believe that elections should be held after a ceasefire or already now - survey

In Ukraine, 71% of citizens do not support the idea of holding elections after a truce, even with a security guarantee. 25% of Ukrainians believe that elections should be held now or after a truce. These are the results of a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, writes UNN.

Details

"The vast majority of Ukrainians - 71% - do not support holding elections after a truce, even with security guarantees, and believe that elections should be held only after a final peace agreement and the complete end of the war. 25% believe that elections should be held after a truce or even now," the survey results say.

It is noted that compared to March 2025, the share of those who support holding elections after a truce or right now has slightly increased - from 19% to 25%. In addition, the number of those who believe that elections should be held only after the complete end of the war decreased from 78% to 71%.

The initiators of the survey explained that support for holding elections is closely related to trust in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. More than half of those who do not trust the Head of State support holding elections - 57% against 38% who oppose holding elections even in the event of a truce with security guarantees. Among those who trust the President, 82% are against holding elections (15% support holding them).

"In all regions of Ukraine, the absolute majority oppose holding elections. Most opponents of elections are in Western Ukraine. Relatively the fewest opponents of elections are in the East (although the majority in the East also oppose elections)," the statement said.

Reference

The Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) conducted its own nationwide public opinion poll "Omnibus" on May 2-12, 2025. It was attended by 1010 respondents. The statistical error does not exceed 4.1%.

The survey was conducted with adult (aged 18 and older) citizens of Ukraine who at the time of the survey resided in the territory controlled by Ukraine. The sample did not include residents of territories temporarily not controlled by the Ukrainian authorities, but the respondents included IDPs who moved from the occupied territories. Also, the survey was not conducted with citizens who left the country after February 24, 2022.

Addition

Almost half of Ukrainians have a positive assessment of the agreement on minerals between Ukraine and the United States. About 22% have negative expectations, and 19% believe that it will not have any impact.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyPolitics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
