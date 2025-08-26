Budanov leads the ranking of influential Ukrainians among military personnel, considering the trust placed in him - blogger

$41.430.15
48.470.56
ukenru
02:13 PM • 1550 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Exclusive
12:42 PM • 21151 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
10:16 AM • 51547 views
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
11:34 AM • 28479 views
Government will update border crossing rules for men aged 18 to 22 today - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
11:32 AM • 49624 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 27396 views
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
August 26, 06:24 AM • 110143 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
August 26, 05:36 AM • 54613 views
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 53235 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 176842 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
3.5m/s
47%
749mm
Popular news
Remains of ancient human ancestor "Lucy" shown for the first time in EuropeAugust 26, 04:58 AM • 62559 views
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over UkrainePhotoAugust 26, 06:39 AM • 83734 views
Shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market are forced to seek justice at the ECHRAugust 26, 08:06 AM • 75928 views
"Caught Stealing": Darren Aronofsky filmed a new thriller with Austin ButlerVideo10:03 AM • 39195 views
Explosion on Russian tanker near Chukotka: there are casualties, propaganda downplays the significance of the accident - Center for Countering Disinformation10:30 AM • 24676 views
Publications
Delicious and nutritious potato dishes: top recipes for every tablePhoto02:05 PM • 2226 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
Exclusive
12:42 PM • 21128 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
11:32 AM • 49598 views
Shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market are forced to seek justice at the ECHRAugust 26, 08:06 AM • 75967 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await StudentsAugust 26, 06:24 AM • 110124 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Elon Musk
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Kharkiv
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix canceled "The Coast" - one of the most popular series of the year01:17 PM • 9818 views
"Caught Stealing": Darren Aronofsky filmed a new thriller with Austin ButlerVideo10:03 AM • 39225 views
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over UkrainePhotoAugust 26, 06:39 AM • 83770 views
"Greedy" Zoë Kravitz: a new romance with Harry Styles or another Hollywood scandal?PhotoAugust 25, 02:33 PM • 39859 views
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhotoAugust 25, 02:18 PM • 163099 views
Actual
Ammunition
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Hryvnia
The Guardian
Euro

Budanov leads the ranking of influential Ukrainians among military personnel, considering the trust placed in him - blogger

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

Blogger Yevhen Prokopyshyn considers Kyrylo Budanov the leader among military personnel in the “TOP-100 Influential Ukrainians 2025” ranking. He emphasizes that Budanov enjoys a high level of public trust and is politically ready.

Budanov leads the ranking of influential Ukrainians among military personnel, considering the trust placed in him - blogger

Among the influential Ukrainians from the military, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, rightfully holds the leadership. This opinion was expressed by blogger and public figure Yevhen Prokopyishyn, commenting on the "TOP-100 Influential Ukrainians of 2025" rating compiled by "Focus" magazine.

For most categories, the nominees are predictable and recurring year after year. However, it is interesting to highlight the military - here, the Ukrainian military as a collective image leads. As for individual persons, Generals Syrskyi (AFU) and Budanov (GUR) are unequivocally named as leaders - in that exact order. I will not venture to guess by what criteria the evaluation was carried out, but if public trust were taken into account, Budanov's leadership would be obvious and deserved (unlike Syrskyi's)

- emphasized the blogger.

He reminded that over the past year and a half, Budanov has consistently been a leader in terms of trust, not only among the military but also among non-politicians in general (and overall he is #3 in the country after Zelenskyy and Zaluzhnyi).

Moreover, according to Prokopyishyn, it is difficult to consider the head of the GUR merely as a military figure, as he works strategically: military and political intelligence, special operations, cooperation with special services of other countries, information-psychological operations (IPSO), etc.

Overall, one thing is clear - in the future, the country's political landscape will change significantly, and there will be many military personnel who will definitely play a key role in governing the State. And among them, I see Budanov as the most politically ready, who enjoys high public trust and respect among the military. And this can be converted into a good political project that will prepare the country for future challenges, including military ones, which will certainly still come

- stated the blogger.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyPolitics
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kyrylo Budanov
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Valerii Zaluzhnyi