Court kept ex-military commissar Borisov in custody

The Kyiv Court of Appeal upheld the detention with the possibility of bail for the former head of the Odesa Regional TCR, Yevhen Borysov, who is suspected of organizing the legalization (laundering) of property obtained by criminal means in the amount of over 140 million hryvnias. This was reported by UNN with reference to the court.

Details

It is reported that on April 15, the court considered appeals filed by the defense against the ruling of the investigating judge of the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv dated March 20, 2025, which partially satisfied the motion of the deputy head of the department of the Main Investigation Department of the SBI and extended the preventive measure for the suspect Borisov in the form of detention until May 18, 2025 inclusive, with the simultaneous determination of bail in the amount of 179,863,200 hryvnias.

"According to the results of the appeal review, the ruling of the investigating judge of the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv dated March 20, 2025 was left unchanged, and the appeals of the defense were dismissed," the statement said.

Addendum

In 2023, journalists found real estate worth millions in Spain belonging to the head of the Odesa military commissariat, Yevhen Borysov.

On June 23, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting of the Staff, where he instructed Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny to immediately dismiss the Odesa "military commissar" from his position.

Ukraine sent requests to Spain regarding the property of former Odesa military commissar Borysov.

In addition, NACP found signs of illegal enrichment of the former Odesa military commissar Yevhen Borysov for more than UAH 188 million. The materials were sent to the SBI to resolve the issue of entering information into the ERDR.

After which the court sent the former head of the Odesa Regional TCR Yevhen Borysov to custody for two months with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of 150 million hryvnias.

On May 28, in Kyiv, at the exit from the pre-trial detention center, SBI employees re-detained the former head of the Odesa Regional TCR, Yevhen Borysov, due to information that after paying bail he was planning to leave the country.

On December 25, the former head of the Odesa TCR, Borysov, was detained again after posting bail of UAH 39.3 million. He was charged with new offenses, including organizing obstruction of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Pechersk Court of Kyiv took into custody the former head of the Odesa TCR, Yevhen Borysov. The alternative to detention is bail in the amount of 402 million hryvnias.

In March 2025, SBI employees completed a pre-trial investigation into the former head of the Odesa Regional TCR, Yevhen Borysov, on suspicion of organizing the legalization (laundering) of property obtained by criminal means in the amount of over 140 million hryvnias. Indictment sent to court.