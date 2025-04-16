Court kept ex-military commissar Borisov in custody

$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 17051 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 73877 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 39858 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 45187 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 52232 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 94217 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 86052 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35489 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60609 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109517 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Exclusives
Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 91517 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 53672 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 29739 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 23878 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 12197 views
Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 73877 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 93040 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 94217 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 86053 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 185288 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 54869 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 30088 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 31069 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 32297 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 34547 views
R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

Court kept ex-military commissar Borisov in custody

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4386 views

The Kyiv Court of Appeal has kept Yevhen Borisov, suspected of laundering more than UAH 140 million, in custody. The preventive measure was left unchanged, and the appeals of the defense were rejected.

Court kept ex-military commissar Borisov in custody

The Kyiv Court of Appeal upheld the detention with the possibility of bail for the former head of the Odesa Regional TCR, Yevhen Borysov, who is suspected of organizing the legalization (laundering) of property obtained by criminal means in the amount of over 140 million hryvnias. This was reported by UNN with reference to the court.

Details

It is reported that on April 15, the court considered appeals filed by the defense against the ruling of the investigating judge of the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv dated March 20, 2025, which partially satisfied the motion of the deputy head of the department of the Main Investigation Department of the SBI and extended the preventive measure for the suspect Borisov in the form of detention until May 18, 2025 inclusive, with the simultaneous determination of bail in the amount of 179,863,200 hryvnias.

"According to the results of the appeal review, the ruling of the investigating judge of the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv dated March 20, 2025 was left unchanged, and the appeals of the defense were dismissed," the statement said.

Addendum

In 2023, journalists found real estate worth millions in Spain belonging to the head of the Odesa military commissariat, Yevhen Borysov.

On June 23, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting of the Staff, where he instructed Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny to immediately dismiss the Odesa "military commissar" from his position.

Ukraine sent requests to Spain regarding the property of former Odesa military commissar Borysov.

In addition, NACP found signs of illegal enrichment of the former Odesa military commissar Yevhen Borysov for more than UAH 188 million. The materials were sent to the SBI to resolve the issue of entering information into the ERDR.

After which the court sent the former head of the Odesa Regional TCR Yevhen Borysov to custody for two months with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of 150 million hryvnias.

On May 28, in Kyiv, at the exit from the pre-trial detention center, SBI employees re-detained the former head of the Odesa Regional TCR, Yevhen Borysov, due to information that after paying bail he was planning to leave the country.

On December 25, the former head of the Odesa TCR, Borysov, was detained again after posting bail of UAH 39.3 million. He was charged with new offenses, including organizing obstruction of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Pechersk Court of Kyiv took into custody the former head of the Odesa TCR, Yevhen Borysov. The alternative to detention is bail in the amount of 402 million hryvnias.

In March 2025, SBI employees completed a pre-trial investigation into the former head of the Odesa Regional TCR, Yevhen Borysov, on suspicion of organizing the legalization (laundering) of property obtained by criminal means in the amount of over 140 million hryvnias. Indictment sent to court.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies
Spain
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Valeriy Zaluzhnyi
Odesa
Kyiv
