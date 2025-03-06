The USA joins the 'axis of evil' in destroying the world order - Zaluzhny
Kyiv • UNN
Valeriy Zaluzhny during a speech at Chatham House stated about the destruction of the world order by the USA. He emphasized that not only Russia but also America is joining this process.
The Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom, Valeriy Zaluzhny, spoke at an event at Chatham House in London, where he stated that the USA is joining the so-called "axis of evil" in the process of destroying the world order.
This was reported by Sky News, writes UNN.
Details
Zaluzhny emphasized that not only Russia and its allies are trying to change the international order, but also the USA, in his opinion, has become part of this process.
The inability to qualify Russia's actions as aggression is a huge challenge for the whole world and Europe in particular. Because we see that not only the axis of evil and Russia are trying to revise the world order, but also the USA is ultimately destroying this order
Recall
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the war in Ukraine "a proxy war" between nuclear powers - the USA and Russia. According to him, neither side currently has a clear plan for its resolution. He believes that the strategy of Ukraine's allies boils down only to continuous military support, which, in his opinion, is not an effective solution to the situation.