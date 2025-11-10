$41.980.11
"We will still have fun, but we will definitely never be ashamed": Zaluzhnyi reacted to WSJ accusations regarding "Nord Stream"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3052 views

Ukraine's Ambassador to Great Britain Valerii Zaluzhnyi reacted to the WSJ publication that links him to the Nord Stream explosions. He left a comment under the translation of the article on the "Ukrainska Pravda" Facebook page.

The Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi, reacted to a publication in The Wall Street Journal, where he was named as one of those involved in the explosions on the Russian Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea. He left the corresponding comment under the translation of this article on the Facebook page of the publication "Ukrainska Pravda" on Monday, November 10, UNN reports.

Details

Recently, an article appeared on The Wall Street Journal website stating that, according to German investigators, a group of Ukrainians who allegedly blew up the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea allegedly acted under Zaluzhnyi's leadership.

We will still have fun, but we will definitely never be ashamed

- Zaluzhnyi wrote in response under the translation of the WSJ material on the "Ukrainska Pravda" Facebook page.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that a court in Poland refused Germany's extradition request for a Ukrainian. The man is suspected of blowing up the Russian Nord Stream gas pipelines.

UNN also reported that a court in Italy suspended the extradition to Germany of a Ukrainian suspected of blowing up the Nord Stream pipelines.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
Energy
War in Ukraine
Nord Stream
Great Britain
Italy
Germany
Valerii Zaluzhnyi
Poland