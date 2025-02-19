Zaluzhnyi on his possible participation in the elections: “The main thing now is to survive and preserve the state”

Ukraine's Ambassador to the UK Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said that the issue of his possible participation in the presidential election will become relevant only under appropriate conditions. He said this while speaking online at the NV event "Ukraine Changing the World. Dialogues about Opportunities", reports UNN correspondent.

Details

NV editor-in-chief Vitaliy Sych asked Zaluzhny if he would run for president of Ukraine.

In order to answer this question, let's first create the conditions under which such a question would be absolutely appropriate. I believe that when these conditions come, I, as a person who is in the civil service and works directly for the state, will be ready to answer such questions. For now, we have only one task - to survive and preserve our state, and after that we will think about the rest - Zaluzhnyi explained.

Recall

On February 16, the head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, David Arakhamia , explainedunder what conditions elections can actually take place in Ukraine. In particular, he noted that elections during martial law are impossible and reminded of the agreement signed by the faction leaders.