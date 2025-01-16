Starmer arrived in Kyiv to sign a historic "100-year partnership" agreement

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Starmer arrived in Kyiv to sign a historic "100-year partnership" agreement

Starmer arrived in Kyiv to sign a historic "100-year partnership" agreement

Kyiv

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer made an unannounced visit to Kyiv. The signing of a major agreement with Zelenskyy on cooperation in the areas of defense, science, energy and trade is planned.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in the Ukrainian capital on Thursday, a few days before Donald Trump's inauguration as US president, reports AP, writes UNN.

Details

The British government says Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will sign a "100-year partnership" agreement in Kyiv, covering areas such as defense, science, energy and trade.

Starmer's unannounced visit is his first trip to Ukraine since taking office in July. He visited the country in 2023 when he was opposition leader, and has held two meetings with Zelenskyy at 10 Downing Street since becoming prime minister.

Starmer in Kyiv was reportedly greeted by UK Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Harris and Ukrainian Ambassador to London Valeriy Zaluzhnyi.

The UK says its 100-year pledge is part of guarantees and will help ensure that Ukraine "will never again be vulnerable to the brutality inflicted on it by russia".

The agreement commits both sides to cooperate in the defense sector - particularly in maritime security from russian activity in the Baltic, Black and Azov Seas - and in technology projects, including drones. The treaty also includes a system to help track stolen Ukrainian grain exported by russia from occupied parts of the country.

"Putin's attempt to tear Ukraine away from its closest partners has been a monumental strategic failure. Instead, we have become closer than ever, and this partnership will take that friendship to a new level," Starmer said before the visit.

"This is not just a matter of the present, but also an investment in our two countries for the next century, combining technological development, scientific achievements and cultural exchanges, as well as harnessing the phenomenal innovations demonstrated by Ukraine in recent years for future generations," he said.

Zelenskyy says he and Starmer will also discuss a plan proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron to deploy troops from France and other Western countries to Ukraine to monitor a ceasefire agreement.

Zelenskyy said any such proposal should be accompanied by a timeline for Ukraine's accession to NATO. The 32 alliance members say Ukraine will one day join, but not until after the war.

Starmer goes to Kyiv to discuss peacekeeping mission: what is known about the visit10.01.25, 17:07 • 27855 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
keir-starmerKeir Starmer
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
valerii-zaluzhnyiValeriy Zaluzhnyi
kyivKyiv

