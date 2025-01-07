Diia.City Union Annual Gathering 2024: innovations and the future of the Ukrainian IT community

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 43570 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 145692 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126408 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134080 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133495 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170133 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110462 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163398 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104439 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113944 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 93669 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129544 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128222 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 92234 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 101078 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 145701 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 170140 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163403 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191174 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180415 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128222 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129544 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142597 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134249 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151451 views
Actual
Diia.City Union Annual Gathering 2024: innovations and the future of the Ukrainian IT community

Diia.City Union Annual Gathering 2024: innovations and the future of the Ukrainian IT community

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23194 views

FAVBET Tech took part in the annual event Diia.City Union Annual Gathering 2024 in Kyiv as one of the partners. The event discussed business cooperation with the state, prospects for artificial intelligence, and Diia.City opportunities.

In 2024, FAVBET Tech took part in the annual Diia.City Union Annual Gathering event held in Kyiv. The event became a key platform for summarizing the results of the year and strategic discussion of the future of the Ukrainian technology sector. The event was attended by IT industry leaders, government representatives and international partners, UNN reports.

As a resident of Diia.City since 2022, FAVBET Tech actively supports the initiatives of the space. The company is one of the five largest taxpayers among Diia.City residents.

At the Diia.City Union Annual Gathering 2024, FAVBET Tech was among the partners of the event, confirming its commitment to the development of the Ukrainian IT ecosystem.

Image

Photo: Taras Kitsmei, co-founder and member of the Board of Directors of SoftServe

The event featured keynote speakers, including Mykhailo Fedorov, Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine, and Taras Kitsmey, co-founder and member of the Board of Directors of SoftServe, who emphasized the importance of innovation and cooperation between business and the state.

Special attention was drawn to the speech of the Ambassador of Ukraine to the UK, General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, who emphasized the role of modern technologies in strengthening national security and winning the war. The panel discussions focused on win-win strategies of cooperation between the state and business, prospects for artificial intelligence, and opportunities offered by Diia.City for resident companies.

Image

Photo: Artem Skrypnyk, CEO of FAVBET Tech

"FAVBET Tech always strives to be at the epicenter of Ukraine's digital transformation. For us, cooperation with Diia.City is not only an opportunity to develop business in a favorable tax environment, but also a platform for jointly creating the future of the Ukrainian IT industry. We are proud to be a part of this community and contribute to its development," said Artem Skrypnyk, CEO of FAVBET Tech.

Image

Photo: Diia.City Union Annual Gathering 2024

Diia.City Union Annual Gathering 2024 once again confirmed the importance of cooperation between business, government, and international organizations. For FAVBET Tech, this event was another opportunity to share experience, find new ideas for development, and support key initiatives of the Ukrainian IT sector.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyTechnologies
mykhailo-fedorovMikhail Fedorov
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
ukraineUkraine
valerii-zaluzhnyiValeriy Zaluzhnyi
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising