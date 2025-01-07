Diia.City Union Annual Gathering 2024: innovations and the future of the Ukrainian IT community

In 2024, FAVBET Tech took part in the annual Diia.City Union Annual Gathering event held in Kyiv. The event became a key platform for summarizing the results of the year and strategic discussion of the future of the Ukrainian technology sector. The event was attended by IT industry leaders, government representatives and international partners, UNN reports.

As a resident of Diia.City since 2022, FAVBET Tech actively supports the initiatives of the space. The company is one of the five largest taxpayers among Diia.City residents.

At the Diia.City Union Annual Gathering 2024, FAVBET Tech was among the partners of the event, confirming its commitment to the development of the Ukrainian IT ecosystem.

Photo: Taras Kitsmei, co-founder and member of the Board of Directors of SoftServe

The event featured keynote speakers, including Mykhailo Fedorov, Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine, and Taras Kitsmey, co-founder and member of the Board of Directors of SoftServe, who emphasized the importance of innovation and cooperation between business and the state.

Special attention was drawn to the speech of the Ambassador of Ukraine to the UK, General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, who emphasized the role of modern technologies in strengthening national security and winning the war. The panel discussions focused on win-win strategies of cooperation between the state and business, prospects for artificial intelligence, and opportunities offered by Diia.City for resident companies.

Photo: Artem Skrypnyk, CEO of FAVBET Tech

"FAVBET Tech always strives to be at the epicenter of Ukraine's digital transformation. For us, cooperation with Diia.City is not only an opportunity to develop business in a favorable tax environment, but also a platform for jointly creating the future of the Ukrainian IT industry. We are proud to be a part of this community and contribute to its development," said Artem Skrypnyk, CEO of FAVBET Tech.

Photo: Diia.City Union Annual Gathering 2024

Diia.City Union Annual Gathering 2024 once again confirmed the importance of cooperation between business, government, and international organizations. For FAVBET Tech, this event was another opportunity to share experience, find new ideas for development, and support key initiatives of the Ukrainian IT sector.