Topics of post-war politics: Biletskyi may participate in the presidential elections and is likely to have representation in the Rada

The commander of the Third Army Corps, Andriy Biletskyi, and the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, will be at the top of post-war politics: their popularity and media presence will not remain without practical application. This is stated in the material LB.ua.

As the publication writes, it is currently unknown whether Biletskyi will launch his own political project. According to LB.ua, he could also form a bloc with other commanders in order not to disperse the electorate, or take part in the presidential elections.

It is difficult to talk about Budanov's presidential prospects, but he is able to form a conditional nominal faction. "Given his youth, energy and ambition, he is unlikely to agree to an honorary pension after the war," writes LB.ua.

The political future of a number of other well-known military personnel and volunteers is currently unclear. Which of them will strengthen the existing political forces, who will create new parties and blocs. According to LB.ua, volunteer Serhiy Prytula is showing pre-election activity, who was able not only to increase his authority and recognition, but also to really gain political capital.

Valeriy Zaluzhny does not lose popularity - one of the most likely candidates for the presidency. His positive rating is high, and the level of distrust remains steadily low. The trend will continue, as his current diplomatic activity does not involve making unpopular decisions.

Zelensky's re-election will depend on the terms of the peace achieved. His chances for a second presidential term are still high enough. He will definitely have an influential faction in parliament, focused on a personal brand.

Petro Poroshenko's trust-distrust balance is perhaps the worst among politicians. The most likely scenario for him, the authors of the material believe, is a repetition of the result of the last election, that is, the leader of an influential faction.

They say there are intentions to become prime minister under President Zaluzhny. Probably. But it's definitely too early to talk about it. If Valeriy Fedorovych decides to run, his weight will outweigh most politicians from the past. It is not known whether he will see the point in such an alliance - the material says.

Probably, "Batkivshchyna" will again go to the elections under the sole banner of the leader. Meanwhile, in the OPZZh camp, the foundations of new brands that will appear in the future elections are already being created.

Each of the political forces will have a sufficient representation of yesterday's military and volunteers. This, on the one hand, will create equal conditions for all participants in the elections. On the other hand, it will largely devalue the participation of the military in the electoral process.