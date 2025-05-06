Topics of post-war politics: Biletskyi may participate in the presidential elections and is likely to have representation in the Rada

$41.600.11
47.190.13
ukenru
Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany
08:22 AM • 12297 views

Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany

Exclusive
07:11 AM • 19528 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

05:57 AM • 42357 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

04:48 AM • 28706 views

Day of the Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the role of infantrymen during the war against the Russian Federation

Exclusive
04:00 AM • 30103 views

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

Exclusive
May 5, 02:12 PM • 52690 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 125197 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
May 5, 06:29 AM • 192201 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
May 5, 06:08 AM • 192046 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 177467 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+11°
2m/s
58%
749 mm
Popular news

In Hungary, treasures dating back 3,400 years were discovered on an extinct volcano

May 5, 11:26 PM • 24852 views

Drones attacked Moscow at night: what is known about the consequences

May 5, 11:52 PM • 33386 views

"There will be no offensive today": Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters thwarted an attempt by the occupiers to advance in the Pokrovsk direction

May 6, 02:03 AM • 25720 views

A missile ship with "Calibers" has left the Black Sea - Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

May 6, 03:22 AM • 28725 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

05:16 AM • 24384 views
Publications

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

05:57 AM • 42368 views

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

May 5, 01:53 PM • 90861 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

May 5, 06:29 AM • 192202 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
Exclusive

May 5, 06:08 AM • 192047 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 240067 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Oleh Syniehubov

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

United Kingdom

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

09:05 AM • 2566 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

05:59 AM • 10336 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

05:16 AM • 24715 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 17368 views

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 81748 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Telegram

The New York Times

The Washington Post

Brent Crude

Topics of post-war politics: Biletskyi may participate in the presidential elections and is likely to have representation in the Rada

Kyiv • UNN

 • 652 views

Commander of the 3rd Army Corps Biletskyi and head of the GUR Budanov may become important political figures after the war. Volunteer Prytula is already showing pre-election activity.

Topics of post-war politics: Biletskyi may participate in the presidential elections and is likely to have representation in the Rada

The commander of the Third Army Corps, Andriy Biletskyi, and the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, will be at the top of post-war politics: their popularity and media presence will not remain without practical application. This is stated in the material LB.ua.

As the publication writes, it is currently unknown whether Biletskyi will launch his own political project. According to LB.ua, he could also form a bloc with other commanders in order not to disperse the electorate, or take part in the presidential elections.

It is difficult to talk about Budanov's presidential prospects, but he is able to form a conditional nominal faction. "Given his youth, energy and ambition, he is unlikely to agree to an honorary pension after the war," writes LB.ua.

The political future of a number of other well-known military personnel and volunteers is currently unclear. Which of them will strengthen the existing political forces, who will create new parties and blocs. According to LB.ua, volunteer Serhiy Prytula is showing pre-election activity, who was able not only to increase his authority and recognition, but also to really gain political capital.

Valeriy Zaluzhny does not lose popularity - one of the most likely candidates for the presidency. His positive rating is high, and the level of distrust remains steadily low. The trend will continue, as his current diplomatic activity does not involve making unpopular decisions.

Zelensky's re-election will depend on the terms of the peace achieved. His chances for a second presidential term are still high enough. He will definitely have an influential faction in parliament, focused on a personal brand.

Petro Poroshenko's trust-distrust balance is perhaps the worst among politicians. The most likely scenario for him, the authors of the material believe, is a repetition of the result of the last election, that is, the leader of an influential faction.

They say there are intentions to become prime minister under President Zaluzhny. Probably. But it's definitely too early to talk about it. If Valeriy Fedorovych decides to run, his weight will outweigh most politicians from the past. It is not known whether he will see the point in such an alliance

- the material says.

Probably, "Batkivshchyna" will again go to the elections under the sole banner of the leader. Meanwhile, in the OPZZh camp, the foundations of new brands that will appear in the future elections are already being created.

Each of the political forces will have a sufficient representation of yesterday's military and volunteers. This, on the one hand, will create equal conditions for all participants in the elections. On the other hand, it will largely devalue the participation of the military in the electoral process.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
Petro Poroshenko
Kirill Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Valeriy Zaluzhnyi
Brent
$61.75
Bitcoin
$94,370.70
S&P 500
$5,675.17
Tesla
$281.41
Газ TTF
$34.19
Золото
$3,385.30
Ethereum
$1,801.73