Defense needs of Ukraine and increasing production: Zelensky met with representatives of the French defense industry

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with representatives of the French military-industrial complex. A signed statement of intent to create a service and Repair Center for KNDS France/Nexter equipment in Ukraine and to use 3D printing technology for the manufacture of spare parts of this company, reports UNN.

"I met with representatives of the French military-industrial complex. We discussed the defense needs of Ukraine. It is important to expand the joint production of weapons on the territory of our state. We have a concrete result: representatives of Ukrainian and French companies signed a license agreement to create a capacity for the production of ammunition under the license of KNDS France/Nexter," Zelensky said.

According to him, statements of intent were also signed to create a KNDS France/Nexter equipment service and repair center in Ukraine.

"We also signed statements of intent to create a service and Repair Center for KNDS France/Nexter equipment in Ukraine and to use 3D printing technology for the manufacture of spare parts for this company," Zelensky wrote.

The presidential office reported that Zelensky and representatives of the French defense industry companies discussed the defense needs of Ukraine and increasing the production of Caesar self-propelled guns, artillery shells, in particular long-range ones, electronic warfare equipment and armored vehicles. The head of state stressed the importance of expanding the joint production of weapons on the territory of our country.

"Thank you for delivering Caesar. This is a very good 155-caliber artillery. From the very beginning of the war, we used various 155-caliber artillery systems. Quality was important. I want to thank you for one of the highest quality systems that we had – Caesar," Zelensky said.

addition

France and Germany allowed the manufacturerof KNDS tanks to establish a local branch in Ukraine.