Defense needs of Ukraine and increasing production: Zelensky met with representatives of the French defense industry

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 63667 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 138054 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 143195 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 236522 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170999 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163281 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147661 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218454 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112922 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205081 views

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 61766 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108619 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 43875 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104302 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 38975 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 236522 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 218454 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205081 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231203 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 218444 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 9302 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104302 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108619 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158039 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156838 views
Defense needs of Ukraine and increasing production: Zelensky met with representatives of the French defense industry

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 43498 views

Zelensky met with representatives of French defense companies, signing agreements on the creation of an NDS France/Nexter equipment service and Repair Center in Ukraine and the use of 3D printing for the manufacture of spare parts.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with representatives of the French military-industrial complex. A signed statement of intent to create a service and Repair Center for KNDS France/Nexter equipment in Ukraine and to use 3D printing technology for the manufacture of spare parts of this company, reports UNN.

"I met with representatives of the French military-industrial complex. We discussed the defense needs of Ukraine. It is important to expand the joint production of weapons on the territory of our state. We have a concrete result: representatives of Ukrainian and French companies signed a license agreement to create a capacity for the production of ammunition under the license of KNDS France/Nexter," Zelensky said.

According to him, statements of intent were also signed to create a KNDS France/Nexter equipment service and repair center in Ukraine.

"We also signed statements of intent to create a service and Repair Center for KNDS France/Nexter equipment in Ukraine and to use 3D printing technology for the manufacture of spare parts for this company," Zelensky wrote.

The presidential office reported that Zelensky and representatives of the French defense industry companies discussed the defense needs of Ukraine and increasing the production of Caesar self-propelled guns, artillery shells, in particular long-range ones, electronic warfare equipment and armored vehicles. The head of state stressed the importance of expanding the joint production of weapons on the territory of our country.

"Thank you for delivering Caesar. This is a very good 155-caliber artillery. From the very beginning of the war, we used various 155-caliber artillery systems. Quality was important. I want to thank you for one of the highest quality systems that we had – Caesar," Zelensky said.

addition

France and Germany allowed the manufacturerof KNDS tanks to establish a local branch in Ukraine.

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
caesar-self-propelled-howitzerCAESAR self-propelled howitzer
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

