Agreement with KNDS will grant Ukraine's first license for the production of 155-mm shells - Ministry of strategic industries

The agreement signed by the French-German defense giant KNDS and a Ukrainian manufacturer will grant Ukraine the first license for the production of 155 mm shells. It also announced the opening of a Service Center for Caesar guns, where spare parts will be manufactured thanks to 3D printing from metal. This was announced on Saturday by the minister for strategic industries of Ukraine Alexander Kamyshin, writes UNN.

The agreement signed yesterday between KNDS and one of the Ukrainian manufacturers is very important. Why? Because this is the first license in Ukraine for the production of 155-caliber shells. We are talking about a full-fledged commercial agreement on licensed production on the territory of Ukraine. Having a license, the Ukrainian partner will be able to quickly prepare the site and start production - - wrote Kamishin in his Telegram channel.

Also, according to him, a second contract was signed yesterday, which "concerns the opening of a Caesar gun maintenance unit in Ukraine." "Some of the spare parts will be manufactured in Ukraine using 3D printing of metal parts," he said.

"In addition, KNDS signed a letter of intent to establish a subsidiary of the group in Ukraine. And we sincerely welcome this decision. I am convinced that there is no better place for gunsmiths around the world today than Ukraine," Kamyshin added.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during his visit to France signed an agreement with the children's arms concern (KMW+Nexter Defense Systems) to establish a subsidiary in Ukraine.