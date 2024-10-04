France to hand over 12 CAESAR guns to Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The French Minister of Defense announced the signing of a contract for the supply of 12 Caesar self-propelled artillery systems to Ukraine. The contract was signed during an industrial forum in Kyiv, and will be financed by Ukraine.
France will transfer 12 additional Caesar self-propelled artillery systems to Ukraine. This was announced by French Defense Minister Sebastian Lecorneuil on his page X, UNN reports.
On the sidelines of an industrial forum in Kyiv, a contract for the supply of 12 CAESAR guns, funded by Ukraine, was signed yesterday
Recall
A six-month course to train Ukrainian pilots has ended in France.