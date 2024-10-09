Umerov discusses joint production of weapons and ammunition with French Defense Minister

On Wednesday, October 9, Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov paid a working visit to France, where he met with his counterpart Sébastien Lecornu. The main topic of the meeting was strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities. Umerov said this on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

According to him, the Ukrainian military of one of the brigades are already undergoing general and professional training under the guidance of French instructors. The minister also noted that France is not stopping there - it is also supplying equipment and weapons to this brigade.

I also briefed Mr. Lecorne on the situation at the front and handed over a list of urgent needs of the Ukrainian army. We need additional ammunition and weapons, and France is ready to support us in this direction. The parties discussed the launch of the French format of cooperation in the production of weapons and ammunition - Umerov summarized.

