France completes training of the first group of Ukrainian pilots on Alphajet aircraft
Kyiv • UNN
A six-month training course for Ukrainian pilots on Alphajet aircraft has been completed in France. The French Air Force plans to train 26 Ukrainian pilots over the next two years.
A six-month training course for Ukrainian pilots has ended in France. This was stated by the General Staff of the country, UNN reports.
Details
France has just completed training the first class of Ukrainian pilots at Alphajet. France's strong support for Ukraine's military efforts
It is noted that the pilots of the Defense Forces began training in March this year.
For reference
Alphajet's jet trainer aircraft are used for flight training. They are equipped with an instrument panel that mimics that of the F-16 fighter jet.
Recall
The French Air Force has committed to train 26 pilots from Ukraine over two years.
