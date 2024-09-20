ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
France completes training of the first group of Ukrainian pilots on Alphajet aircraft

Kyiv  •  UNN

 20197 views

A six-month training course for Ukrainian pilots on Alphajet aircraft has been completed in France. The French Air Force plans to train 26 Ukrainian pilots over the next two years.

A six-month training course for Ukrainian pilots has ended in France. This was stated by the General Staff of the country, UNN reports.

Details

France has just completed training the first class of Ukrainian pilots at Alphajet. France's strong support for Ukraine's military efforts

- the French General Staff said in a statement. 

It is noted that the pilots of the Defense Forces began training in March this year. 

For reference

Alphajet's jet trainer aircraft are used for flight training. They are equipped with an instrument panel that mimics that of the F-16 fighter jet.

Recall

The French Air Force has committed to train 26 pilots from Ukraine over two years. 

France will start training Ukrainian pilots on Mirage 2000-5 fighters in the coming days08.06.24, 04:18 • 105119 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

