France completes training of the first group of Ukrainian pilots on Alphajet aircraft

A six-month training course for Ukrainian pilots has ended in France. This was stated by the General Staff of the country, UNN reports.

Details

France has just completed training the first class of Ukrainian pilots at Alphajet. France's strong support for Ukraine's military efforts - the French General Staff said in a statement.

It is noted that the pilots of the Defense Forces began training in March this year.

For reference

Alphajet's jet trainer aircraft are used for flight training. They are equipped with an instrument panel that mimics that of the F-16 fighter jet.

Recall

The French Air Force has committed to train 26 pilots from Ukraine over two years.

France will start training Ukrainian pilots on Mirage 2000-5 fighters in the coming days