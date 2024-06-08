France will start training Ukrainian pilots on Mirage 2000-5 fighters in the coming days

France will begin training Ukrainian pilots and mechanics on the Mirage 2000-5 fighter "in the coming days," French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday, CNN reports .

Details

Macron did not provide further details about the number and origin of aircraft that France plans to send to Ukraine as part of the coalition of partners, "out of concern for efficiency," he said. According to Macron, the training sessions will be held in France.

We have always had a way to act by reporting numbers after weapons are delivered and used, which is more effective and less notifies our enemies, " he added, speaking with the president of Ukraine in Paris Macron added, speaking together with the president of Ukraine in Paris.

When asked for details about whether France will deploy military instructors in Ukraine, he said that this is all that "no taboos".

Who would we be to succumb to the threats of Russia, which de facto decides that Ukraine has no sovereignty to invite companies or instructors (to its territory)? Macron said.

At the same time, he added that France will send about 20 technical experts from various ministries to Ukraine to help Kiev integrate into European Union standards.

In addition, on Friday, the French-German defense firm KNDS signed two contracts with the Ukrainian government to launch the production of spare parts for French CAESAR howitzers and 155-mm artillery shells in Ukraine.

