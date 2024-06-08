ukenru
France will start training Ukrainian pilots on Mirage 2000-5 fighters in the coming days

France will start training Ukrainian pilots on Mirage 2000-5 fighters in the coming days

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 105121 views

France will start training Ukrainian fighter pilots and mechanics on the Mirage 2000-5 fighter jet in the coming days, and will also send about 20 technical experts to help Ukraine integrate into European Union standards.

France will begin training Ukrainian pilots and mechanics on the Mirage 2000-5 fighter "in the coming days," French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday, CNN reports .

Details

Macron did not provide further details about the number and origin of aircraft that France plans to send to Ukraine as part of the coalition of partners, "out of concern for efficiency," he said. According to Macron, the training sessions will be held in France.

We have always had a way to act by reporting numbers after weapons are delivered and used, which is more effective and less notifies our enemies, " he added, speaking with the president of Ukraine in Paris

Macron added, speaking together with the president of Ukraine in Paris.

When asked for details about whether France will deploy military instructors in Ukraine, he said that this is all that "no taboos".

Who would we be to succumb to the threats of Russia, which de facto decides that Ukraine has no sovereignty to invite companies or instructors (to its territory)?

Macron said.

At the same time, he added that France will send about 20 technical experts from various ministries to Ukraine to help Kiev integrate into European Union standards.

In addition, on Friday, the French-German defense firm KNDS signed two contracts with the Ukrainian government to launch the production of spare parts for French CAESAR howitzers and 155-mm artillery shells in Ukraine.

Macron did not name the number of Mirage 2000-5 aircraft that will be transferred to Ukraine07.06.24, 21:40 • 69868 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
caesar-self-propelled-howitzerCAESAR self-propelled howitzer
cnnCNN
european-unionEuropean Union
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
parisParis
franceFrance
ukraineUkraine

