Portugal signs agreement with France to purchase Caesar guns until 2034
Portugal has signed an agreement with France to purchase up to 36 Caesar guns by 2034 to upgrade its army. Caesar is a mobile artillery system capable of firing 6 rounds at a distance of 40 km in less than a minute.
Portugal plans to buy a maximum of 36 Caesar guns by 2034, according to an agreement signed this weekend with France. UNN reports with reference to Le Figaro.
France and Portugal have signed a protocol for the purchase of Caesar guns. As the Portuguese Ministry of Defense reported on Monday, the purchase of the guns is part of a strategy to upgrade the army.
"The goal is to equip all Portuguese artillery with this equipment," a ministry official told AFP, without specifying the value of the deal. The memorandum of understanding, which "envisages the purchase of up to 36 guns," is part of a strategy to modernize the army, the official said.
The Caesar is a truck with a 155-millimeter cannon capable of firing six rounds at a distance of 40 kilometers in less than a minute. It has been in service with the French army since 2008.
