German Foundation assesses the scope of the military agreement between the DPRK and Russia
North Korea could earn about $5.5 billion by supplying weapons to Russia. The DPRK could also send up to 20 thousand of its soldiers to Russia.
North Korea could have earned about 5.5 billion dalars from supplying weapons to Russia, according to a study by the German Friedrich Naumann Foundation , which was published on October 28, UNN reports.
The study examines the strengthening of the partnership between Russia and North Korea against the backdrop of Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine.
Moscow, which is running out of ammunition, has turned to Pyongyang for military supplies. Author Elena Huseynova of Hankuk University of Foreign Affairs in Seoul estimates the value of the arms deal between the two countries at $5.5 billion, viewing military support for North Korea as “a critical and timely resource for Moscow.”
Also, a report by the German Friedrich Naumann Foundation indicates that up to 20 thousand North Korean soldiers may be sent to Russia.
In addition to direct military needs, Russia seeks to use relations with North Korea and potential military technology transfers as a tool to weaken the unity of Western alliances, especially in East Asia
It is noted that by creating security and diplomatic problems for countries such as South Korea and Japan, Russia seeks to change the geopolitical landscape in its favor. However, Russia's strategy faces a number of limitations.
North Korea's outdated and unreliable weapons raise doubts about the sustainability of the arms deal, and Pyongyang's history of changing alliances makes it an unpredictable partner. In addition, by supporting a more aggressive North Korea, Russia risks worsening its relations with China, the German foundation believes.
Deepening Moscow's cooperation with a rogue state such as North Korea, especially through the transfer of sensitive technologies, could lead to further isolation of Russia on the world stage
Despite these limitations, the EU and its partners, it is emphasized, should take measures to reduce the risks and negative consequences of this growing cooperation. The report recommends strengthening support for like-minded countries in the Indo-Pacific region, in particular South Korea and Japan, by expanding security and economic partnerships to better prepare them to withstand Russian blackmail attempts.
In addition, the EU, according to the Foundation, should improve its sanctions strategy to more effectively combat financial flows to Russia, especially those that finance military activities and arms deals with North Korea. This could include tighter monitoring of trade routes and financial transactions, as well as working with international partners to close existing loopholes.