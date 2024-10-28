Britain imposes sanctions on Russian agencies for attempts to destabilize the situation in Ukraine
The United Kingdom has imposed new sanctions on three Russian agencies and three high-ranking individuals. The sanctions were imposed for attempts to undermine democracy and destabilize the situation in Ukraine through disinformation.
Today, on October 28, the United Kingdom imposed new sanctions against Russia for attempts to undermine democracy and destabilize the situation in Ukraine. This is stated in a statement by the British government, UNN reports.
Three Russian agencies and three high-level individuals seeking to undermine and destabilize Ukraine and its democracy were today sanctioned by the United Kingdom
Reportedly, the Social Design Agency (SDA)), created and funded directly by the Russian state, together with its partner company Struktura, attempted a series of interference operations aimed at undermining democracy and weakening international support for Ukraine.
"This year, SDA also tried to provoke protests in half a dozen European countries. However, despite Russia pouring money into the activities of these malicious organizations to interfere in Ukraine's affairs, their lies invariably remain online, and bots and fake sites have only limited impact. This has led the SDA to consider buying social media views," the British government said.
These firms and their management are said to be responsible for a large malicious online network, also known as Doppelganger, which floods social media with fake posts, fake documents and materials.
"These deceitful tactics are designed to hide the truth about Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine and distract attention from the true nature of the war. Their dirty tricks are part of a coordinated attempt to use deceptive information operations to undermine democracy for their own purposes," the statement said.
