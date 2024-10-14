A Russian infiltrated a Bundeswehr training ground in Germany: intelligence services do not rule out espionage in favor of Russia
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian citizen rode his bicycle into an area near Gardelegen where the Bundeswehr was practicing various maneuvers. When he was detained, he claimed that he had entered the training area by accident. After checking his documents, the Russian was released, but the military police do not rule out that what happened was an attempt at espionage by Russia. This is reported by Deutsche Welle, UNN reports.
Details
According to the newspaper, on October 10, the man rode his bicycle into the area near Gardelegen, where the Bundeswehr is practicing various maneuvers, including actions in the event of a possible Russian attack on NATO countries.
"When the cyclist was found, he presented his Russian passport and said he had entered the landfill by accident. The territory of the landfill is not fenced, but there are warning signs and barriers on the roads to the location. After checking his documents, the Russian was released. At the same time, the military police do not rule out that the incident was an attempted espionage by the Russian Federation, which is increasingly being recorded in Germany," the newspaper notes.
Recall
Since 2024, several federal states in Germany have stepped up deportations of people to Russia, with 32 Russian citizens already deported this year.