DIU warns of provocative rallies in Ukraine: in which cities
Kyiv • UNN
Telegram is looking for Ukrainians to participate in paid rallies against the country's leadership. The actions are planned to be held in Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro and other regional centers.
Russians are looking for Ukrainians on Telegram who would hold rallies for money to discredit Ukraine's military and political leadership, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported on Thursday, UNN reported.
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine informs that anonymous accounts in the Telegram messenger are looking for people who agree to attend "rallies" aimed at discrediting the military and political leadership of Ukraine, in particular, the special services
According to the GUR, those who are bought with money are asked to take photos and videos of provocative actions to create a "picture" for the purpose of social polarization and creating tension within Ukraine.
"They want to organize such paid gatherings in Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro and other regional centers. Military intelligence warns Ukrainian citizens against participation in events harmful to national security," the DIU emphasized.
