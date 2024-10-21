Photos of DPRK flag at Pokrovske direction are an element of information operations - NSDC's Center for Information Operations
The head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Political Analysis said that the story with the flags of Russia and the DPRK on the Pokrovske direction is an information operation. Russia will use the DPRK issue to intimidate Ukraine by exaggerating the number of North Korean troops.
The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, said that the story about the flags of the Russian Federation and the DPRK, which the Russians allegedly hung in the Pokrovske direction, is exclusively an element of information operations. the Russians will use the DPRK theme exclusively for propaganda purposes to intimidate Ukraine. Kovalenko wrote about this in his Telegram channel, UNN reports.
Details
“The story about the flags of the Russian Federation and the DPRK, which the Russians allegedly hung on the Pokrovske direction, is exclusively an element of information operations. They will now scale up the topic of the DPRK and try to use it as fear propaganda against Ukraine. They will frighten as much as possible, try to distort the truth about 12 thousand DPRK troops in Russia, and lie about hundreds of thousands. The DPRK military does exist and is being prepared for war. But the number recorded is not the same as reported by the enemies,” Kovalenko wrote.
He emphasized that photos of the DPRK flags will appear online, regardless of whether they were hung somewhere or “photoshopped” and how long they have been hanging.
Context
Today, photos were posted online near the recently occupied Ukrainian village of Tsukuryno in the Pokrovske direction, showing the flags of Russia and the DPRK.
Recall
On October 17, President Zelenskyy said that North Korea was preparing a contingent to fight against Ukraine. They intend to train 10 thousand soldiers.
At present, all 40 DPRK servicemen who were stationed in the Khomutov district of the Russian Federation have been moved to the Lgovsky district of the Kursk region for further participation in assault operations in the Kursk region.