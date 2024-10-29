South Korea sends delegation to Ukraine because of DPRK troops in Russia

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 21300 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 115712 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 173709 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 109223 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 345365 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 174418 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145498 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196321 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125098 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108239 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Popular news

In Myanmar, the death toll from the earthquake has risen to 3,145, and there may be more

April 3, 06:00 PM • 9484 views

Forbidden love: US government bans its employees in China from having intimate relationships with locals

April 3, 06:18 PM • 8924 views

South Korea allocated 100 million dollars in aid to Ukraine - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 3, 06:22 PM • 8506 views

They are sending fake “circles” in Telegram: the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported a new type of fraud

April 3, 06:37 PM • 7194 views

Milk scandal: in Georgia, the largest producer fed cows with chicken manure

April 3, 06:59 PM • 7326 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 21288 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 88509 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 115694 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 173705 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 161469 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 22708 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 25371 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 39258 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47777 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 136307 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

South Korea sends delegation to Ukraine because of DPRK troops in Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38751 views

The South Korean president announced that a delegation will visit Ukraine to discuss the presence of North Korean troops in Russia. The delegation will brief the EU and meet with Ukrainian intelligence and defense officials.

South Korea sends delegation to Ukraine because of DPRK troops in Russia

South Korean President Yun Seok-yol said on Monday that a South Korean delegation will visit Ukraine this week to share information about North Korean troops being sent to Russia and discuss cooperation measures. UNN reported this with reference to Yonhap news agency. 

Details

Yoon made the announcement during a phone call with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who confirmed that North Korean troops had been deployed in Russia's Kursk region. 

"I hope that under the leadership of Secretary General Rutte, NATO will redouble its efforts to monitor and block illegal exchanges between Russia and North Korea in a spirit of solidarity and coordination," Yun said.

The South Korean president said that on Tuesday, the South Korean delegation will hold a briefing for the EU's Political and Security Committee and then visit Ukraine to meet with intelligence and defense officials to exchange information on the DPRK military and discuss cooperation measures.

Pentagon: DPRK sends three times more troops to Russia than expected29.10.24, 08:45 • 18725 views

In his second phone call with Yoon in a week, Rutte said North Korean involvement in the war in Ukraine is a "top priority" for NATO and expressed hope for continued discussions on countermeasures and information sharing on the issue. 

Prior to this, Yun reportedly held a separate phone conversation with European Commission President  Ursula von der Leyen.  "This is a serious situation where the actual deployment of North Korean troops on the front line in Ukraine may occur earlier than expected," Yun was quoted as saying.

Yun called for the immediate withdrawal of North Korean troops and an end to military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang, promising to explore "practical measures in response" with the EU and its member states. "We will take step-by-step measures depending on developments in military cooperation between Russia and North Korea," he said.

During the phone conversation, von der Leyen expressed "grave concern" about the North Korean military deployment, which she said is in flagrant violation of international law and UN Security Council resolutions. 

She said that the recent developments are a "serious" issue that further exacerbates the conflict in Ukraine and emphasized the EU's readiness to actively cooperate with South Korea to address growing security threats. 

Russia is preparing the information basis for the deployment of DPRK troops - ISW26.10.24, 10:02 • 32310 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Mark Rutte
NATO
European Union
North Korea
South Korea
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
