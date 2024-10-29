Pentagon: DPRK sends three times more troops to Russia than expected
Kyiv • UNN
The United States reports 10,000 North Korean troops sent to Russia to participate in the war against Ukraine. Some of them have already moved closer to the Ukrainian border.
The US Department of Defense estimates that 10,000 North Korean soldiers have been sent to Russia to train and fight against Ukraine in the "next few weeks." This number of soldiers from the DPRK is much higher than previously expected and raises fears that the war in Ukraine could expand as a result of Pyongyang's military intervention. This was stated by Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh at a briefing, UNN reports .
According to Sabrina Singh, on Monday, some of the 10,000 North Korean troops stationed in eastern Russia moved closer to the Ukrainian border. Last week, the U.S. Department predicted not 10,000 but 3 thousand military from the DPRK.
"Some of these soldiers have already moved closer to Ukraine, and we are increasingly concerned that Russia intends to use these soldiers in combat or to support combat operations against Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region of Russia near the border with Ukraine," Singh told reporters.
Addendum
On October 28, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that there are already 3,000 North Korean troops on the territory of Russia. However, according to him, their number will quickly increase to 12 thousand.
Also on October 28, the Pentagonsaid that Kyiv would not have any new restrictions on the use of American weapons if DPRK troops enter the war against Ukraine on the side of Russia.