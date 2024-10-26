Russia is preparing the information basis for the deployment of DPRK troops - ISW

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 25806 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 124176 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 178677 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 112136 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 347748 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 175334 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 146102 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196489 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125358 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108311 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Russia is preparing the information basis for the deployment of DPRK troops - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32310 views

Russia is conducting information operations to justify the use of North Korean troops against Ukraine. According to intelligence, 12,000 DPRK troops are already in Russia.

Russia is preparing the information basis for the deployment of DPRK troops - ISW

The Russian Federation may be conducting information operations to accuse Ukraine of being the “aggressor” in the Russian invasion of Ukraine in order to justify the use of North Korean troops as combatants in its war. This was reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), according to UNN.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia will soon deploy North Korean troops in unspecified combat zones on October 27 and 28, as Russian and North Korean officials continue to make vague but ambiguous statements about the possible presence of North Korean troops in Russia.

It is noted that North Korea's Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jong-gyu did not deny reports of the deployment of North Korean troops in Russia, but said that such a deployment would comply with the principles of international law

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin once again failed to deny the presence of North Korean troops on Russian territory in an interview with the Russian state television channel Rossiya 1 on October 25, after the BRICS summit in Kazan, and stated that it was Russia's sovereign decision to activate the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement between Russia and North Korea, signed on June 18, 2024.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov also reportedly stated that the provision of military assistance under the treaty is a signal of deterrence and that military assistance will allegedly be activated only in the event of “aggression” against any of the parties to the treaty.

It is noted that the participation of North Korean troops in hostilities in the Kursk region or frontline areas in Ukraine would make North Korea an active combatant and belligerent in the war of the Russian Federation in Ukraine.

In these statements, ISW analysts see Russia preparing the ground to justify the involvement of the DPRK military in the war.

The Kremlin may be conducting information operations to accuse Ukraine of being the aggressor in Russia's invasion of Ukraine in order to justify the use of North Korean troops as combatants in its war

- the statement said.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, there are 12,000 DPRK servicemen in Russia, some of whom, having been trained at eastern training grounds, have already headed to the Kursk region.

NATO member states confirmed on Wednesday evidence that North Korea has sent troops to Russia.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

