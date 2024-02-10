Zelenskyy: Security agreement with France is at the final stage and will help to reach an ambitious level

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 25081 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 105159 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 133435 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133036 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173707 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170638 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 278847 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178101 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167078 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148764 views

Popular news
Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 41603 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 100771 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 100348 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 102277 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 57375 views
Publications
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 25081 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 278847 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247027 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232201 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257598 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 22508 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 133428 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105061 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105121 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121336 views
Actual
Zelenskyy: Security agreement with France is at the final stage and will help to reach an ambitious level

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41123 views

Ukraine and France are finalizing a security agreement; the treaty was discussed during a phone call between Presidents Zelenskiy and Macron.

The agreement on security guarantees between Ukraine and France is already at the final stage. Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an address summarizing his conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, UNN reports.

We are already finalizing the deal. The teams are actively working, and we can reach a very ambitious level that will send a necessary signal to the entire global community. A signal that Europe knows how to protect lives, knows how to add security - for generations to come

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

He called the talks with Macron, which also discussed the supply of weapons, productive and necessary right now.

Zelenskyy approves candidates for Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Deputy Chief of the General Staff10.02.24, 19:34 • 36390 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Politics
caesar-self-propelled-howitzerCAESAR self-propelled howitzer
franceFrance
europeEurope
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising