Zelenskyy: Security agreement with France is at the final stage and will help to reach an ambitious level

The agreement on security guarantees between Ukraine and France is already at the final stage. Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an address summarizing his conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, UNN reports.

We are already finalizing the deal. The teams are actively working, and we can reach a very ambitious level that will send a necessary signal to the entire global community. A signal that Europe knows how to protect lives, knows how to add security - for generations to come - Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

He called the talks with Macron, which also discussed the supply of weapons, productive and necessary right now.

