Prepared a double terrorist attack near the TCC: FSB agents detained in Mykolaiv

The Security Service of Ukraine detained two FSB agents who were preparing a double terrorist attack near the regional TCC (Territorial Recruitment Center) in Mykolaiv. This was reported by the SBU, according to UNN.

Details

Thanks to the operational work of counterintelligence, it was possible to prevent mass casualties and thwart the enemy's plan to destabilize the situation in the frontline region.

In this way, the rashists planned to kill the maximum number of people, hoping to destabilize the internal situation in the frontline region - the SBU reported.

According to the occupiers' plan, two explosive devices were to detonate in Mykolaiv: the first - near the administrative building of the regional TCC, the second - after the arrival of rescuers and police. The agents acted separately but were connected through a common Russian handler.

What is known about the perpetrators

One of the detainees is a 38-year-old resident of Kirovohrad region, whom the FSB recruited after his anti-Ukrainian comments on social networks. His task was to prepare explosives and hide them in caches. The other agent is an 18-year-old young man from Kyiv region, who was looking for "easy money" in pro-Russian Telegram channels. He was supposed to detonate both IEDs and broadcast the terrorist attack to the occupiers online. The perpetrator was detained "red-handed" as soon as he hid the first IED in a trash can near the TCC.

At the scene, the agent's phone was seized, which the suspect tried to install near the TCC to broadcast the terrorist attack to the occupiers online - the SBU reports. - the SBU reports.

What they face

The 18-year-old perpetrator was notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 15, Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (attempted terrorist act). The 38-year-old accomplice - under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (state treason under martial law).

The perpetrators are in custody without the right to bail. They face from 12 years in prison to life imprisonment with confiscation of property - the SBU noted.

