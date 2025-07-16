The SBU detained two FSB agents who were preparing a large-scale sabotage in a port in Odesa region

The Security Service of Ukraine prevented a large-scale sabotage that agents of the Russian Federal Security Service wanted to carry out in the Odesa region. A man and his accomplice were preparing Russian strikes on a saltpeter storage facility in one of the ports, writes UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

As a result of the special operation in the region, two FSB agents were detained who were preparing a missile attack by the Rashists on a saltpeter storage facility in one of the seaports. - the message says.

The investigation found that the task of the defendants was to establish the presence of explosive mineral fertilizers at a local transit warehouse.

If they were found, the Russians were going to launch a missile attack on the object, which was supposed to cause large-scale destruction. The enemy agents turned out to be a 29-year-old local resident and his 56-year-old accomplice.

To carry out the enemy's task, the FSB informant got a job as a handyman at the port, where he began to track the arrival of sea cargo. The agent, having discovered tanks filled with saltpeter, immediately reported this to the curator, and also sent him the corresponding coordinates. - reported the SBU.

SBU officers detained the Russian informant. They also took preventive measures to secure the port infrastructure of the Odesa region. Among other things, the entire volume of saltpeter was removed from the site of a potential Russian strike.

The Security Service also detained the accomplice of the enemy agent.

It was established that the woman drove the defendant in her car for the enemy's "test tasks". In particular, the collaborator set fire to Ukrzaliznytsia relay cabinets.

During searches of the traitors, evidence of working for the enemy, as well as combat grenades, were found.

SBU investigators informed both defendants of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: • Part 2 of Art. 111 (treason committed under martial law); • Part 1 of Art. 263 (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives).

Currently, the defendants in the case are in custody. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Addition

In the Odesa region, a 22-year-old man was detained who tried to set fire to the building of the TCC by throwing a homemade device with flammable liquid. The container did not ignite, no one was injured, the suspect faces up to eight years in prison.

Two agents of Russian military intelligence received 15 years in prison with confiscation of property for adjusting Russian strikes on Kharkiv and Mykolaiv. One of them guided guided aerial bombs to Kharkiv, the other prepared coordinates for air attacks on the Defense Forces in Mykolaiv region.