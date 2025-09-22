Russian planes in the sky over Estonia bring the Baltic states closer to armed conflict - Foreign Minister

The incursion of Russian military aircraft into Estonian airspace brings the Baltic states closer to armed conflict than ever in recent years. This was stated by Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, reports UNN with reference to The Guardian.

According to the diplomat, this incident concerns not only Estonia, but also the entire international community. He noted that it was a "dangerous escalation" and "the fourth violation of Estonian airspace by Russia this year."

Russia's reckless actions are not only a violation of international law, but also a destabilizing escalation that brings the entire region closer to conflict than ever in recent years. - said the minister.

He called on Russia to immediately stop the aggressive war against Ukraine and cease all provocations and threats to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of its neighbors.

Earlier, UNN reported that two German Eurofighter jets were scrambled on Sunday due to a Russian Il-20 military reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea.