Russian planes in the sky over Estonia bring the Baltic states closer to armed conflict - Foreign Minister

$41.250.00
48.420.36
ukenru
12:19 PM • 9426 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
11:53 AM • 15195 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 24279 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 40916 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 42316 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM • 25103 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
September 22, 05:30 AM • 42367 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 23630 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Exclusive
September 21, 12:26 PM • 34185 views
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
September 21, 07:39 AM • 48032 views
No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
4m/s
27%
753mm
Popular news
SOF confirmed the destruction of the Russian S-400 "Triumf" air defense system discovered in the Kaluga regionSeptember 22, 08:22 AM • 3736 views
Russia's night drone attack on Kyiv region affected five districts: a communication tower was damagedPhoto10:21 AM • 16450 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the US10:56 AM • 11498 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhoto11:26 AM • 23153 views
Poland will shoot down objects that clearly violate its airspace - Tusk11:27 AM • 16378 views
Publications
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhoto11:26 AM • 23161 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 24295 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's roleSeptember 22, 09:32 AM • 40933 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 42329 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measuresSeptember 22, 05:30 AM • 42375 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Mykhailo Fedorov
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Uman
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhoto11:26 AM • 23161 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the US10:56 AM • 11505 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 33601 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 84736 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 107448 views
Actual
Fox News
TikTok
Forbes
Financial Times
Diia (service)

Russian planes in the sky over Estonia bring the Baltic states closer to armed conflict - Foreign Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 216 views

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna stated that the intrusion of Russian military aircraft into Estonian airspace brings the Baltic states closer to armed conflict. This is the fourth violation of Estonian airspace by Russia this year.

Russian planes in the sky over Estonia bring the Baltic states closer to armed conflict - Foreign Minister

The incursion of Russian military aircraft into Estonian airspace brings the Baltic states closer to armed conflict than ever in recent years. This was stated by Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, reports UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

According to the diplomat, this incident concerns not only Estonia, but also the entire international community. He noted that it was a "dangerous escalation" and "the fourth violation of Estonian airspace by Russia this year."

Russia's reckless actions are not only a violation of international law, but also a destabilizing escalation that brings the entire region closer to conflict than ever in recent years.

- said the minister.

He called on Russia to immediately stop the aggressive war against Ukraine and cease all provocations and threats to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of its neighbors.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that two German Eurofighter jets were scrambled on Sunday due to a Russian Il-20 military reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
State Border of Ukraine
Eurofighter Typhoon
Il-18
The Guardian
Estonia
Ukraine