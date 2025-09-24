Shares of European defense companies rose after Trump's statement on Ukraine

$41.380.00
48.800.07
ukenru
Exclusive
08:38 AM • 4624 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 7382 views
Dangerous precedent: The Supreme Court confirmed that the rights of bank shareholders are not protected
06:56 AM • 11146 views
UN Secretary-General: over 14,000 civilians killed in Ukraine, hundreds of children – it's time to stop this
06:43 AM • 10686 views
100 TB of data and Aksyonov's correspondence: intelligence repeatedly hacked the servers of the occupation authorities in Crimea
September 23, 07:19 PM • 23885 views
Ukraine can win the war and regain all territories with the support of the EU and NATO - Trump
September 23, 06:09 PM • 42449 views
Trump said NATO should shoot down Russian planes in case of invasion
September 23, 05:44 PM • 34602 views
Chinese container ship repeatedly entered the port of occupied Crimea: Kyiv sent a note to Beijing
Exclusive
September 23, 01:28 PM • 32434 views
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 65413 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
September 23, 11:29 AM • 29394 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
2m/s
72%
756mm
Popular news
In temporarily occupied Mariupol, Russia is building a "customs office"September 23, 11:53 PM • 21524 views
Lavrov arrived in New York for the 80th session of the UN General AssemblySeptember 24, 01:25 AM • 20279 views
Film actress Claudia Cardinale dies at 88PhotoSeptember 24, 02:37 AM • 20733 views
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and preventionPhoto05:16 AM • 24746 views
Russia reports new attack on petrochemical complex in BashkortostanPhotoVideo06:00 AM • 17939 views
Publications
WHO warned of a global drug problem that will affect millions. What happened09:04 AM • 1212 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
08:38 AM • 4624 views
Libra zodiac sign: characteristics of natural diplomats and artistsPhoto05:30 AM • 16277 views
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and preventionPhoto05:16 AM • 24772 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 65414 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Ruslan Kravchenko
António Guterres
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
New York City
France
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 28169 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 88687 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 49063 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 63569 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 115226 views
Actual
Fox News
MiG-31
The Guardian
YouTube
Shahed-136

Shares of European defense companies rose after Trump's statement on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

Shares of European defense companies surged after US President Donald Trump's statement that Ukraine is capable of regaining all occupied territories. The aerospace and defense index rose by 1.1%, approaching record highs.

Shares of European defense companies rose after Trump's statement on Ukraine

Shares of European defense companies soared after US President Donald Trump's statement that Ukraine is capable of regaining all territories occupied by Russia. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Trump made the unexpected statement shortly after meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on September 23. The US President had previously suggested that Kyiv should consider ceding territory for peace.

The aerospace and defense index rose 1.1%, approaching record highs and outperforming the pan-European STOXX 600 index, which fell 0.4%. The defense industry index has grown by more than 200% since Russia's war against Ukraine began in February 2022.

The assertion that Ukraine can regain its territories is a notable change from a few weeks ago, when Trump was inclined to make a land deal with Putin without Ukraine's involvement. This in itself is a significant shift in perception and may indicate that the war will drag on and US support for NATO will remain stable. At the same time, rising tensions between NATO and Russia are a clear trigger for the growth of defense stocks.

- said Neil Wilson, a UK investor strategist at Saxo Markets.

The line graph shows the change in prices of some European defense stocks since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Defense stocks have been a significant factor in the STOXX 600 index's 9% growth this year, setting new records amid the prospect of increased government spending on security in the region.

In June, NATO countries pledged to spend 3.5% of GDP on core defense and 1.5% on broader defense-related measures — a jump of hundreds of billions of dollars annually compared to the current target of 2% of GDP.

The sharp change in US President Trump's position on Ukraine today is activating trading in defense stocks.

- said Jochen Stanzl, an analyst at brokerage firm CMC Markets.

As the publication notes, at the same time, there are no signs that Trump's latest statements will be accompanied by a change in US policy, for example, a decision to impose new tough sanctions against Moscow, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who arrived in New York this week, insists on.

Europe's largest defense company by market capitalization, BAE Systems (BAES.L), rose 1.4%. Rheinmetall, Europe's largest ammunition manufacturer, rose approximately 2%.

Saab (SAABb.ST) from Sweden rose approximately 5% to its highest level since mid-July, also amid local media reports that Germany is considering buying its Global Eye reconnaissance aircraft.

Spanish defense and technology company Indra rose approximately 3%. Hensoldt, which supplies sensor systems for Eurofighter, rose 4.6%, and Renk and Italian Leonardo — approximately 3%.

French Thales and Dassault Aviation rose 1.6% and 1.9% respectively.

Recall

Donald Trump stated that Ukraine is capable of winning and regaining all territories with the support of the European Union. Ukrainian defenders de-occupied 360 square kilometers of territory and captured about a thousand prisoners.

Olga Rozgon

EconomyNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
United Nations General Assembly
Eurofighter Typhoon
Rheinmetal
NATO
Donald Trump
New York City
Denmark
France
Sweden
Norway
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv