Germany plans to deploy fighter jets in Poland to protect NATO's eastern flank
Germany will deploy Eurofighter jets to the Polish military airbase in Malbork. This decision was made to protect NATO's eastern flank, as stated by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.
Germany will deploy Eurofighter jets to the Polish military airbase in Malbork to protect NATO's eastern flank. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced this on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels, UNN reports with reference to tagesschau.
Details
"We will contribute to the protection of the eastern flank with patrol flights," he said.
Pistorius did not provide any specific details on how many additional German fighter jets would be provided for this purpose.
In the future, Germany will be "even more active, present and visible" on NATO's eastern border, Pistorius said.
Addition
After 19 Russian drones entered Polish airspace in September, Germany has already increased the number of its Eurofighter jets for air surveillance at the Rostock-Laage airbase from two to four as part of NATO's "Eastern Sentry" initiative.