Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier
Germany plans to deploy fighter jets in Poland to protect NATO's eastern flank

Kyiv • UNN

 • 628 views

Germany will deploy Eurofighter jets to the Polish military airbase in Malbork. This decision was made to protect NATO's eastern flank, as stated by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

Germany plans to deploy fighter jets in Poland to protect NATO's eastern flank

Germany will deploy Eurofighter jets to the Polish military airbase in Malbork to protect NATO's eastern flank. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced this on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels, UNN reports with reference to tagesschau.

Details

"We will contribute to the protection of the eastern flank with patrol flights," he said.

Pistorius did not provide any specific details on how many additional German fighter jets would be provided for this purpose.

In the future, Germany will be "even more active, present and visible" on NATO's eastern border, Pistorius said.

Addition

After 19 Russian drones entered Polish airspace in September, Germany has already increased the number of its Eurofighter jets for air surveillance at the Rostock-Laage airbase from two to four as part of NATO's "Eastern Sentry" initiative.

Julia Shramko

News of the World
War in Ukraine
Eurofighter Typhoon
NATO
Boris Pistorius
Brussels
Germany
Poland