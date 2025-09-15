Britain sends Typhoon fighters to Poland after Russian drone invasion

In response to the incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace, Great Britain has deployed its Typhoon fighters as part of a NATO mission to strengthen defense and deter potential Kremlin aggression. This is reported by UNN with reference to News Sky.

Details

The British government announced that "Royal Air Force fighters will conduct air defense missions over Poland as part of a NATO mission." This step was taken after Russian drones crossed Polish airspace, which became the most significant violation of NATO airspace by Putin, the publication emphasizes.

The Ministry of Defense reported that "Typhoons" from RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire will join allied forces from Denmark, France, and Germany to strengthen NATO's defense on the eastern flank." They will be supported by a Voyager air-to-air refueling aircraft from RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.

"Russia's reckless behavior is a direct threat to European security and a violation of international law, which is why Great Britain will support NATO's efforts to strengthen its eastern flank through Operation 'Eastern Sentinel,'" said Sir Keir Starmer.

"These aircraft are not just a show of force; they are vital for deterring aggression, ensuring the security of NATO airspace, and protecting our national security and the security of our allies. We will continue to firmly support Ukraine and increase pressure on Putin until a just and lasting peace is established. Russia's invasion of Polish airspace led to a violation of Romanian airspace just a few days later. The Kremlin stated that its drones entered Poland due to jamming, but European leaders believe that the violations were a deliberate provocation," he added.

"The message to Moscow is clear. Putin tested NATO, NATO responded with unity, and Great Britain will play its part to the fullest. When we are threatened, we respond together," emphasized Defense Minister John Healey.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also summoned Russian Ambassador to London Andrei Kelin over what it called "absolutely unacceptable" violations.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced Operation "Eastern Sentinel" on Friday and stated that it would include the deployment of equipment on the border with Belarus, Russia, and Ukraine to deter potential Russian aggression. This underscores long-standing fears about the potential expansion of Russia's three-year war in Ukraine, the publication says.

Recall

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that 19 incursions into Polish airspace were recorded on the night of September 10. Polish authorities announced the downing of Russian drones that violated its airspace during an attack on Ukraine.

The Polish Foreign Minister proposed that allies intercept Russian missiles and UAVs in Ukrainian airspace. And Zelensky offered Poland assistance and training in shooting down Russian drones, including "Shaheds."

NATO is developing military and political measures in response to the incursion of Russian drones into Poland. Several allied countries have already pledged assistance, including air defense systems and fighter jets.