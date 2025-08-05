Russia and Belarus exercises: Germany deploys five Eurofighter jets to Poland

$41.760.05
47.640.10
ukenru
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 50009 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
August 4, 12:41 PM • 55158 views
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Exclusive
August 4, 12:06 PM • 88750 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
August 4, 11:14 AM • 125144 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Exclusive
August 4, 10:06 AM • 78231 views
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
August 4, 07:56 AM • 71327 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Exclusive
August 4, 07:35 AM • 73601 views
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
Exclusive
August 4, 07:19 AM • 70088 views
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
August 4, 01:37 AM • 63173 views
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
August 3, 10:28 AM • 81348 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
1m/s
82%
751mm
Popular news
Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the opening of a case against the head of Energy CustomsAugust 4, 06:23 PM • 3856 views
Ukrainian Ambassador Condemns Polish MP's Statement Regarding the Slogan "Glory to Ukraine"VideoAugust 4, 07:52 PM • 10343 views
Trump voters support tough stance on Russia - pollAugust 4, 08:15 PM • 3320 views
Gasoline prices in Russia break records: local media explained the reason11:26 PM • 7306 views
Russia's war against Ukraine has become Trump's war - CNN01:56 AM • 9966 views
Publications
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 50030 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
Exclusive
August 4, 12:06 PM • 88774 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readinessAugust 4, 11:14 AM • 125170 views
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelonPhotoAugust 3, 07:54 AM • 247690 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 335167 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Yulia Svyrydenko
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
China
India
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 23623 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 47244 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - mediaAugust 4, 01:37 PM • 42207 views
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhotoAugust 4, 09:23 AM • 47246 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 350833 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
MIM-23 Hawk
Eurofighter Typhoon
9K720 Iskander
Diia (service)

Russia and Belarus exercises: Germany deploys five Eurofighter jets to Poland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 948 views

Germany has redeployed five Eurofighter jets and 150 military personnel to Poland. This happened four weeks before the start of the joint Russian-Belarusian Zapad-2025 exercises, scheduled for September.

Russia and Belarus exercises: Germany deploys five Eurofighter jets to Poland

Germany has redeployed five Eurofighter jets to Poland. This was reported by Bild, informs UNN.

Details

The publication indicates that this happened four weeks before the start of the joint Russian-Belarusian military exercises "Zapad-2025". The deployment of the aircraft is scheduled for Tuesday, August 5.

A statement from the German Air Force indicates that this deployment is "a clear signal of allied solidarity within NATO and serves as a reliable means of deterrence and protection of common airspace."

Along with the fighters, about 150 German servicemen arrived in Poland, including from the Boelcke squadron, as well as a support unit and a security regiment. Since July 21, they have been performing the functions of the so-called "Alarm Company" - a unit capable of promptly responding to airspace violations

- the statement says.

It is also noted that the deployed Eurofighters will supplement the air defense over Rzeszów in southeastern Poland, which was previously provided by two German Patriot air defense systems.

Belarusian hackers completely destroyed the database of Russian Aeroflot flights28.07.25, 13:55 • 61969 views

Addition

The joint Russian-Belarusian exercises "Zapad-2025", which will take place in Belarus, are scheduled for September. About 13,000 people are expected to take part in them.

It was also reported that Belarus will move joint exercises with Russia from the western borders deeper into the country "to reduce tension" in the region, a decision was made to "reduce the parameters" of the exercises.

Recall

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the Alliance will closely monitor the Russian-Belarusian exercises "Zapad-2025" in Belarus, which will take place in September. According to him, "we have been seeing for several years now that there is an absolute lack of transparency."

Drone that flew in from Belarus found in Lithuania01.08.25, 13:53 • 3635 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Belarus
Eurofighter Typhoon
NATO
Germany
Poland