Russia and Belarus exercises: Germany deploys five Eurofighter jets to Poland

Germany has redeployed five Eurofighter jets to Poland. This was reported by Bild, informs UNN.

The publication indicates that this happened four weeks before the start of the joint Russian-Belarusian military exercises "Zapad-2025". The deployment of the aircraft is scheduled for Tuesday, August 5.

A statement from the German Air Force indicates that this deployment is "a clear signal of allied solidarity within NATO and serves as a reliable means of deterrence and protection of common airspace."

Along with the fighters, about 150 German servicemen arrived in Poland, including from the Boelcke squadron, as well as a support unit and a security regiment. Since July 21, they have been performing the functions of the so-called "Alarm Company" - a unit capable of promptly responding to airspace violations - the statement says.

It is also noted that the deployed Eurofighters will supplement the air defense over Rzeszów in southeastern Poland, which was previously provided by two German Patriot air defense systems.

The joint Russian-Belarusian exercises "Zapad-2025", which will take place in Belarus, are scheduled for September. About 13,000 people are expected to take part in them.

It was also reported that Belarus will move joint exercises with Russia from the western borders deeper into the country "to reduce tension" in the region, a decision was made to "reduce the parameters" of the exercises.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the Alliance will closely monitor the Russian-Belarusian exercises "Zapad-2025" in Belarus, which will take place in September. According to him, "we have been seeing for several years now that there is an absolute lack of transparency."

