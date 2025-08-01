Drone that flew in from Belarus found in Lithuania

$41.710.05
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
06:54 AM • 24114 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
05:15 AM • 64779 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM • 70745 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM • 48759 views
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 85253 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 12:18 PM • 81740 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
July 31, 12:07 PM • 145606 views
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
July 31, 10:55 AM • 83112 views
Rada increased defense spending
July 31, 10:17 AM • 83689 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Main
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Ukraine builds large-scale fortifications to deter Russia's summer offensive - WSJAugust 1, 01:59 AM • 38107 views
"Black cash" for 4 million hryvnias: SBI exposed another corruption schemePhotoAugust 1, 02:48 AM • 49695 views
Ozzy Osbourne buried in the garden of his mansion in EnglandPhotoAugust 1, 04:23 AM • 36718 views
What to cook in August: 5 seasonal recipes with fresh vegetables and fruitsPhoto06:16 AM • 39969 views
Due to sanctions, Rosatom can no longer build power units on its own - NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation06:38 AM • 17280 views
What to cook in August: 5 seasonal recipes with fresh vegetables and fruitsPhoto06:16 AM • 40539 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1PhotoAugust 1, 04:30 AM • 70745 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 81453 views
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Binyamin Netanyahu
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Germany
Poland
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 32275 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 81457 views
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 151402 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 210847 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 264856 views
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Facebook
9K720 Iskander
"Kalibr" (missile family)

Drone that flew in from Belarus found in Lithuania

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

A drone that flew in from Belarus was found at the Gaižiūnai training ground in Lithuania. According to preliminary data, it resembles a Russian Shahed-type drone.

Drone that flew in from Belarus found in Lithuania

A drone that flew in from the territory of Belarus at the beginning of the week was discovered at the Gaižiūnai training ground in the Jonava district of Lithuania. This information was confirmed by the Minister of National Defense Dovilė Šakalienė, as reported by LRT, writes UNN.

Details

"We confirm that the drone has been found. More detailed information will be provided shortly," she said.

According to preliminary data, the discovered unmanned aerial vehicle resembles a Russian drone of the "Shahed" type. Military investigators and sappers went to the scene.

"The data is still being clarified, as the object was discovered during a search using another drone. It will be checked for safety, and if confirmed, they will act according to the same procedure as when the previous "Gerbera" was discovered at the beginning of July," the Lithuanian army said in a Facebook post.

Recall

On July 28, an unknown drone crossed Lithuanian airspace from Belarus, being spotted at an altitude of about 200 meters near Vilnius. Lithuanian media speculated that it could have been a Russian "Gerbera" drone, similar to "Shahed", or a smuggler's UAV.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Belarus
Shahed-136
Lithuania
Facebook