Drone that flew in from Belarus found in Lithuania

A drone that flew in from the territory of Belarus at the beginning of the week was discovered at the Gaižiūnai training ground in the Jonava district of Lithuania. This information was confirmed by the Minister of National Defense Dovilė Šakalienė, as reported by LRT, writes UNN.

Details

"We confirm that the drone has been found. More detailed information will be provided shortly," she said.

According to preliminary data, the discovered unmanned aerial vehicle resembles a Russian drone of the "Shahed" type. Military investigators and sappers went to the scene.

"The data is still being clarified, as the object was discovered during a search using another drone. It will be checked for safety, and if confirmed, they will act according to the same procedure as when the previous "Gerbera" was discovered at the beginning of July," the Lithuanian army said in a Facebook post.

Recall

On July 28, an unknown drone crossed Lithuanian airspace from Belarus, being spotted at an altitude of about 200 meters near Vilnius. Lithuanian media speculated that it could have been a Russian "Gerbera" drone, similar to "Shahed", or a smuggler's UAV.