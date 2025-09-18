Three people arrested in UK on suspicion of spying for Russia - Sky News

$41.190.02
48.770.12
ukenru
10:41 AM • 3534 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 12025 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
09:29 AM • 9934 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
08:50 AM • 10502 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
07:58 AM • 18244 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
September 18, 06:08 AM • 13287 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 39763 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
September 17, 05:46 PM • 42116 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
September 17, 04:51 PM • 32715 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Exclusive
September 17, 03:01 PM • 31530 views
Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
5.2m/s
52%
751mm
Popular news
Enemy attack on Kyiv region: warehouse premises caught fire in Boryspil districtSeptember 18, 02:24 AM • 15694 views
The only one who was against the war with Ukraine: ISW revealed the reasons for the dismissal of Dmitry Kozak, deputy head of the Russian Presidential AdministrationSeptember 18, 02:59 AM • 8586 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain with thunderstorms, air temperature not to exceed 20° - forecastersPhotoSeptember 18, 03:59 AM • 5644 views
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creationSeptember 18, 05:59 AM • 15091 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhoto08:58 AM • 12484 views
Publications
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?11:39 AM • 1722 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 12008 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhoto08:58 AM • 12641 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
Exclusive
07:58 AM • 18228 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16VideoSeptember 17, 07:21 PM • 39751 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
Keir Starmer
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Canada
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creationSeptember 18, 05:59 AM • 15218 views
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 21129 views
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartmentSeptember 17, 05:52 PM • 21583 views
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000PhotoSeptember 17, 05:24 PM • 20320 views
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 49756 views
Actual
Eurofighter Typhoon
Mi-8
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
WhatsApp

Three people arrested in UK on suspicion of spying for Russia - Sky News

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

Two men and a woman have been arrested in the British county of Essex on suspicion of espionage and cooperation with Russian special services. They have been released on conditional bail, and the investigation is ongoing.

Three people arrested in UK on suspicion of spying for Russia - Sky News

In the British county of Essex, law enforcement officers detained two men and a woman suspected of espionage and cooperation with Russian special services. The investigation is ongoing. This was reported by the Metropolitan Police, which is conducting an anti-terrorist investigation, Sky News reports, writes UNN.

Details

Law enforcement officers stated that they detained a 41-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman in a house in the town of Grays, and a 46-year-old man at another address in the same area. 

Later, the detainees were taken to London. All suspects of espionage for the Russian Federation were held under the National Security Act. After searches in two homes, they were released on conditional bail, and the investigation is ongoing.

Two men arrested in Britain for launching drones before Trump's visit17.09.25, 05:05 • 3396 views

Dominic Murphy, commander of the counter-terrorism unit of the Metropolitan Police, stated that law enforcement officers in the UK are increasingly recording cases where citizens are recruited by foreign special services.

We are seeing a growing number of what we would call "pawns" recruited by foreign intelligence services

– said Murphy.

He cited the example of two Britons who were recruited last year by the Wagner group. They are accused of attempting to set fire to a warehouse associated with Ukraine in East London. Both are now awaiting sentencing.

They face long prison sentences. Although it should be noted that today's arrests are in no way connected with this investigation

– emphasized the commander.

He also addressed Britons with a warning: "Anyone who may be contacted and tempted to commit criminal activity on behalf of a foreign state here in the UK should think again."

Britain sends Typhoon fighters to Poland after Russian drone invasion15.09.25, 21:10 • 4838 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Eurofighter Typhoon
United Kingdom
Ukraine
London
Poland