In the British county of Essex, law enforcement officers detained two men and a woman suspected of espionage and cooperation with Russian special services. The investigation is ongoing. This was reported by the Metropolitan Police, which is conducting an anti-terrorist investigation, Sky News reports, writes UNN.

Details

Law enforcement officers stated that they detained a 41-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman in a house in the town of Grays, and a 46-year-old man at another address in the same area.

Later, the detainees were taken to London. All suspects of espionage for the Russian Federation were held under the National Security Act. After searches in two homes, they were released on conditional bail, and the investigation is ongoing.

Dominic Murphy, commander of the counter-terrorism unit of the Metropolitan Police, stated that law enforcement officers in the UK are increasingly recording cases where citizens are recruited by foreign special services.

We are seeing a growing number of what we would call "pawns" recruited by foreign intelligence services – said Murphy.

He cited the example of two Britons who were recruited last year by the Wagner group. They are accused of attempting to set fire to a warehouse associated with Ukraine in East London. Both are now awaiting sentencing.

They face long prison sentences. Although it should be noted that today's arrests are in no way connected with this investigation – emphasized the commander.

He also addressed Britons with a warning: "Anyone who may be contacted and tempted to commit criminal activity on behalf of a foreign state here in the UK should think again."

