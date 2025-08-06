First echelon of Russian military personnel arrived in Belarus for the "West-2025" exercises

The first group of Russian Armed Forces military personnel and military equipment has arrived in Belarus to prepare for and participate in the joint "strategic exercises" "West-2025" ("Zapad-2025"), which will take place in September. This was reported on August 6 by the Ministry of Defense of Belarus, writes UNN.

Details

"The first echelon with servicemen of the Russian Federation and equipment has arrived in the Republic of Belarus for preparation and further participation in the joint strategic exercise of the Armed Forces of Belarus and Russia "West-2025"", - states the message of the Ministry of Defense of Belarus.

These maneuvers, as stated by the Ministry of Defense of Belarus, are the main stage of the joint training of the armies of the two countries in 2025. According to Colonel Pavel Shebeko, Deputy Commander of the North-Western Operational Command of Belarus, during the exercises it is planned to practice new forms and methods of using units based on the experience of modern military conflicts.

The military exercises of the Russian Federation and Belarus "West" are held every two years, alternately on the territory of Belarus and Russia.

Recall

Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, stated that during the active phase of joint exercises of Russia with Belarus, which are scheduled for September on the territory of Belarus, the risk for Ukraine may increase, and that no strike group is currently being formed in Belarus.

However, given the possible threats near the borders, Germany relocated five Eurofighter jets and 150 troops to Poland.