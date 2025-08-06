First echelon of Russian military personnel arrived in Belarus for the "West-2025" exercises

$41.680.11
48.090.26
ukenru
Exclusive
10:11 AM • 17871 views
State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
09:59 AM • 8722 views
Russia attacked a compressor station in Odesa region on the route for gas from the USA and Azerbaijan - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
09:59 AM • 17735 views
Selective Justice: How the Case of NBU Chief Lawyer Oleksandr Zyma Was Closed
Exclusive
08:44 AM • 20492 views
Mass poisoning in a camp in Lviv region: 41 people already in hospital, including 39 children
07:56 AM • 38215 views
Government appointed Tsyvinsky as director of BEB - Svyrydenko
06:38 AM • 26668 views
A year ago, the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces began: Syrsky named Russia's losses
Exclusive
August 5, 04:09 PM • 105318 views
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
August 5, 02:18 PM • 77168 views
The State Employment Center named 10 rare professions in Ukraine
August 5, 12:15 PM • 157688 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?Photo
Exclusive
August 5, 10:48 AM • 87863 views
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
4m/s
57%
751mm
Popular news
Full occupation of the Gaza Strip by Israel: UN made a statementAugust 6, 02:24 AM • 30024 views
Putin cultivated Russians' loyalty to his war goals to prevent peace - ISWAugust 6, 02:52 AM • 8682 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff arrived in MoscowAugust 6, 05:16 AM • 25658 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - Media05:58 AM • 31102 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - Media07:07 AM • 27117 views
Publications
State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
Exclusive
10:11 AM • 17896 views
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
August 5, 04:09 PM • 105343 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?PhotoAugust 5, 12:15 PM • 157705 views
Bribe case in medical equipment supply doesn't hinder: MP Kuzminykh appeared at the opening of a medical center in Zhytomyr regionAugust 5, 10:45 AM • 148592 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhotoAugust 5, 10:24 AM • 172314 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Romania
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramas10:39 AM • 5430 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - Media07:07 AM • 28216 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - Media05:58 AM • 32182 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 83009 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 103102 views
Actual
Eurofighter Typhoon
WhatsApp
ChatGPT
M777 howitzer
Shahed-136

First echelon of Russian military personnel arrived in Belarus for the "West-2025" exercises

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1872 views

The first echelon of Russian military personnel and equipment has arrived in Belarus to prepare for the joint strategic exercises "West-2025". These maneuvers are called the main stage of preparation for the armies of the two countries in 2025.

First echelon of Russian military personnel arrived in Belarus for the "West-2025" exercises

The first group of Russian Armed Forces military personnel and military equipment has arrived in Belarus to prepare for and participate in the joint "strategic exercises" "West-2025" ("Zapad-2025"), which will take place in September. This was reported on August 6 by the Ministry of Defense of Belarus, writes UNN.

Details

"The first echelon with servicemen of the Russian Federation and equipment has arrived in the Republic of Belarus for preparation and further participation in the joint strategic exercise of the Armed Forces of Belarus and Russia "West-2025"", - states the message of the Ministry of Defense of Belarus.

These maneuvers, as stated by the Ministry of Defense of Belarus, are the main stage of the joint training of the armies of the two countries in 2025. According to Colonel Pavel Shebeko, Deputy Commander of the North-Western Operational Command of Belarus, during the exercises it is planned to practice new forms and methods of using units based on the experience of modern military conflicts.

The military exercises of the Russian Federation and Belarus "West" are held every two years, alternately on the territory of Belarus and Russia.

Recall

Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, stated that during the active phase of joint exercises of Russia with Belarus, which are scheduled for September on the territory of Belarus, the risk for Ukraine may increase, and that no strike group is currently being formed in Belarus. 

However, given the possible threats near the borders, Germany relocated five Eurofighter jets and 150 troops to Poland.

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsNews of the World
Belarus
Eurofighter Typhoon
Germany
Poland