Britain will continue to supply drones to Ukraine and protect Poland's skies - Gilly

Great Britain will continue to supply drones to Ukraine and conduct aircraft flights over Poland until the end of the year to counter growing Russian aggression, said British Defense Minister John Healey, arriving at the NATO ministerial meeting in Brussels, writes UNN with reference to Sky News.

We are ramping up drone production for Ukraine - Healey told reporters.

Details

The country's government reports that this year Great Britain has invested £600 million (€688.1 million) in accelerating the supply of drones to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, delivering 85,000 military drones.

Healey also stated that British aircraft will continue to protect Polish airspace until the end of the year after dangerous incursions by Russian drones. Reportedly, this refers to the continuation of the patrol mission, in which British Typhoon fighters participate in defensive flights.

"Putin should have no doubts. If NATO is threatened, we will act," the publication quotes Healey.

Addition

The flights were launched after Poland was forced to shoot down Russian drones in its airspace one night last month, when 19 incursions were recorded.