Britain will continue to supply drones to Ukraine and protect Poland's skies - Gilly

$41.750.14
48.240.10
ukenru
Exclusive
07:17 AM • 5138 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
07:08 AM • 9404 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
06:15 AM • 7542 views
General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier
05:48 AM • 12441 views
86 out of 113 drones neutralized over Ukraine during Russia's night attack
October 14, 11:34 PM • 14249 views
Government urges communities not to rush heating season, conserve resources - Kuleba
October 14, 07:16 PM • 30856 views
Zelenskyy to ask for Tomahawk missile supplies to Ukraine at Washington meeting - Trump
Exclusive
October 14, 03:21 PM • 60590 views
Divorce via "Diia": The Ministry of Digital Transformation explained how it will happen and who it is intended for
October 14, 03:17 PM • 52918 views
US expects important announcement on arms supplies to Ukraine tomorrow - Whitaker
October 14, 03:00 PM • 47341 views
Citizenship terminated: Trukhanov received Russian passport in 2015 - SBU
October 14, 01:31 PM • 82760 views
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of Odesa
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
3.2m/s
66%
754mm
Popular news
CPD: alleged Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung article about "civil war" in Ukraine is fakeOctober 14, 11:02 PM • 36565 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 45123 views
Scammers offer "easy money" on social media: how to protect yourselfOctober 15, 01:08 AM • 33747 views
Brutal clashes in Gaza: Hamas publicly executes eight people - CNNOctober 15, 01:39 AM • 52728 views
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the showVideo05:50 AM • 24485 views
Publications
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
Exclusive
07:17 AM • 5100 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation07:08 AM • 9364 views
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the showVideo05:50 AM • 24635 views
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of OdesaOctober 14, 01:31 PM • 82756 views
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
Exclusive
October 14, 12:47 PM • 64752 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Yulia Svyrydenko
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Washington, D.C.
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 45237 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 30792 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 32695 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 41195 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 45197 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Series
The Diplomat
Instagram
YouTube

Britain will continue to supply drones to Ukraine and protect Poland's skies - Gilly

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

Great Britain has invested £600 million to accelerate the supply of drones to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, delivering 85,000 military drones. British aircraft will continue to protect Polish airspace until the end of the year after Russian drone incursions.

Britain will continue to supply drones to Ukraine and protect Poland's skies - Gilly

Great Britain will continue to supply drones to Ukraine and conduct aircraft flights over Poland until the end of the year to counter growing Russian aggression, said British Defense Minister John Healey, arriving at the NATO ministerial meeting in Brussels, writes UNN with reference to Sky News.

We are ramping up drone production for Ukraine

- Healey told reporters.

Details

The country's government reports that this year Great Britain has invested £600 million (€688.1 million) in accelerating the supply of drones to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, delivering 85,000 military drones.

Healey also stated that British aircraft will continue to protect Polish airspace until the end of the year after dangerous incursions by Russian drones. Reportedly, this refers to the continuation of the patrol mission, in which British Typhoon fighters participate in defensive flights.

"Putin should have no doubts. If NATO is threatened, we will act," the publication quotes Healey.

Addition

The flights were launched after Poland was forced to shoot down Russian drones in its airspace one night last month, when 19 incursions were recorded.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Skirmishes
John Healey
Eurofighter Typhoon
NATO
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Brussels
United Kingdom
Ukraine
Poland