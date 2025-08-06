$41.680.11
Spain refused to purchase the latest F-35s: they will be replaced by European fighters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1190 views

Spain has postponed the purchase of American F-35 fighters, focusing on European options. The country plans to modernize the Eurofighter and invest in the future FCAS system.

Spain refused to purchase the latest F-35s: they will be replaced by European fighters

Madrid has indefinitely postponed plans to acquire American F-35 fighter jets and is now considering only European options, including modernized Eurofighters and the future FCAS system. This was reported by POLITICO, writes UNN.

Details

Spain has suspended negotiations with the United States on the acquisition of fifth-generation F-35 stealth fighters from Lockheed Martin. According to El País, the country's government has decided to seek alternatives among European manufacturers.

The Spanish Ministry of Defense clarified that at the current stage, the focus is on modernized Eurofighters to replace old aircraft and on the promising Future Combat Air System (FCAS), which is expected to enter service in the future.

Plans to update the fighter fleet are included in the country's 2023 budget – 6.25 billion euros. The Spanish Navy plans to decommission the Harrier AV8B by 2030, and the Air Force is preparing to replace the outdated McDonnell Douglas F/A-18 Hornet. Previously, F-35B and F-35A were considered for these needs as an interim option until the appearance of FCAS.

Madrid's refusal of American aircraft could be a serious blow to Lockheed Martin, as Spain had already sent a request for information on the F-35 in 2017. Experts do not rule out that such a step will increase tensions in relations with the United States, especially given Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's criticism of President Donald Trump's initiative to increase NATO defense spending to 5% of GDP.

Recall

The Spanish government stated that they do not foresee any negative consequences due to the refusal to reach defense spending at 5% of GDP, which is expected to become a new benchmark for NATO countries.

Lilia Podolyak

