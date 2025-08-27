NATO fighters intercepted Russian reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea

On Tuesday, August 26, NATO forces scrambled two German Eurofighter jets to intercept a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft that was in international airspace over the Baltic Sea. This was reported by DW, according to UNN.

Details

The command to intercept the Russian aircraft, which was flying with its transponders turned off and without a filed flight plan, was given by NATO forces command. The German fighters took off from Rostock-Laage airbase.

This operation was the tenth scramble of German Air Force aircraft over the Baltic Sea since the beginning of the year - DW reported.

Recently, the situation in the Baltic region has escalated due to cases of espionage and alleged acts of sabotage.

It is noted that Russian reconnaissance aircraft have repeatedly taken off from Kaliningrad to collect data on the military activity of NATO countries on the Baltic Sea coast, particularly in Poland, Germany, Denmark, and Sweden. Such flights, as the German newspaper Bild writes, are considered an element of "Russian tactics of military intimidation and intelligence gathering."

