NATO fighters intercepted Russian reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea

Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 36652 views
The President signed laws on Defence City: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
August 26, 04:15 PM • 70566 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
August 26, 02:13 PM • 47780 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 110200 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
August 26, 10:16 AM • 137599 views
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 135855 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:23 AM • 55748 views
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
August 26, 06:24 AM • 152471 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
August 26, 05:36 AM • 63273 views
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 56591 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Belgian PM opposes confiscation of frozen Russian assets located in Brussels
First visits will be to Ukraine and Poland: Lithuanian Seimas approved the country's new prime minister
Israel revealed the reason for the military attack on Nasser Hospital in Gaza: a Hamas camera was found
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement after two years of relationship
Trump stated that the US could impose sanctions and tariffs not only against Russia, but also against Ukraine
The President signed laws on Defence City: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 36654 views
Delicious and nutritious potato dishes: top recipes for every table
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 110203 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 135857 views
Shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market are forced to seek justice at the ECHR
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Yulia Svyrydenko
Steve Witkoff
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Washington, D.C.
Odesa
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement after two years of relationship
Netflix canceled "The Coast" - one of the most popular series of the year
"Caught Stealing": Darren Aronofsky filmed a new thriller with Austin Butler
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over Ukraine
"Greedy" Zoë Kravitz: a new romance with Harry Styles or another Hollywood scandal?
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Hryvnia
Ammunition
Diia (service)
Financial Times

NATO fighters intercepted Russian reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

Two German Eurofighter jets scrambled to intercept a Russian Il-20 without a transponder over the Baltic Sea. This is the tenth such incident for the German Air Force this year.

NATO fighters intercepted Russian reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea

On Tuesday, August 26, NATO forces scrambled two German Eurofighter jets to intercept a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft that was in international airspace over the Baltic Sea. This was reported by DW, according to UNN.

The command to intercept the Russian aircraft, which was flying with its transponders turned off and without a filed flight plan, was given by NATO forces command. The German fighters took off from Rostock-Laage airbase.

This operation was the tenth scramble of German Air Force aircraft over the Baltic Sea since the beginning of the year

- DW reported.

Recently, the situation in the Baltic region has escalated due to cases of espionage and alleged acts of sabotage.

It is noted that Russian reconnaissance aircraft have repeatedly taken off from Kaliningrad to collect data on the military activity of NATO countries on the Baltic Sea coast, particularly in Poland, Germany, Denmark, and Sweden. Such flights, as the German newspaper Bild writes, are considered an element of "Russian tactics of military intimidation and intelligence gathering."

German fighter jets scrambled in Romania amid Russian drone attack on Ukraine near the border

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Danish Ministry of Defence
Kaliningrad Oblast
Eurofighter Typhoon
Il-18
Bundeswehr
Bild
NATO
Baltic Sea
Denmark
Sweden
Germany
Poland