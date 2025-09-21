NATO again scrambled fighter jets due to Russian aircraft over the Baltic Sea

$41.250.00
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
September 21, 07:39 AM • 17745 views
No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened
Exclusive
September 21, 05:00 AM • 31957 views
World Peace Day in the world and Ukraine: what steps have been taken over the year to achieve peace
September 20, 03:23 PM • 38244 views
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
September 20, 01:11 PM • 49854 views
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
September 20, 10:19 AM • 49471 views
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
September 20, 08:41 AM • 71465 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 04:00 AM • 80302 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
September 19, 06:48 PM • 61913 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 57183 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Zhelezniak on the data leak of about 20 million Ukrainians: an old leak, from an old leak of the "Diia" databaseSeptember 21, 07:23 AM
Minus three Mi-8 helicopters and radar: GUR fighters conducted a successful operation in CrimeaSeptember 21, 07:58 AM
Russia launched over 1,500 drones and 50 missiles at Ukraine in a week - ZelenskyySeptember 21, 08:20 AM
Russian General Lapin dismissed from the army: what new position he receivedSeptember 21, 10:36 AM
Israel threatened a harsh response to the recognition of Palestine03:52 PM
World Peace Day in the world and Ukraine: what steps have been taken over the year to achieve peace
Exclusive
September 21, 05:00 AM • 31957 views
Trump set a $100,000 fee for US work visas for foreigners: pros, cons, pitfallsSeptember 20, 06:15 PM
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signsSeptember 20, 08:41 AM
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedSeptember 20, 04:00 AM
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodySeptember 19, 02:24 PM
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsSeptember 19, 04:00 PM
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodySeptember 19, 02:24 PM
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AISeptember 19, 02:03 PM
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutSeptember 19, 10:18 AM
NATO again scrambled fighter jets due to Russian aircraft over the Baltic Sea

Kyiv • UNN

 312 views

Two German Eurofighter jets were scrambled due to a Russian Il-20 military reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea. The aircraft did not respond to attempts to establish contact.

NATO again scrambled fighter jets due to Russian aircraft over the Baltic Sea

Two German Eurofighter jets were scrambled on Sunday due to a Russian Il-20 military reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea. This was reported by DPA, writes UNN.

Details

The German Air Force reported that an aircraft was detected in international airspace over the Baltic Sea that did not respond to requests for contact.

In response, two German Eurofighter jets took off from Rostock-Laage Air Base in Germany.

The infringing aircraft turned out to be a Russian Il-20M reconnaissance aircraft, the German Air Force added.

Recall

The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on September 22 at 10:00 New York time due to Russia's violation of Estonian airspace. This is the first time Estonia has convened the Security Council in 34 years, caused by Russia's aggressive behavior.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Eurofighter Typhoon
Il-18
NATO
Germany