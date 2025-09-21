NATO again scrambled fighter jets due to Russian aircraft over the Baltic Sea

Two German Eurofighter jets were scrambled on Sunday due to a Russian Il-20 military reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea. This was reported by DPA, writes UNN.

Details

The German Air Force reported that an aircraft was detected in international airspace over the Baltic Sea that did not respond to requests for contact.

In response, two German Eurofighter jets took off from Rostock-Laage Air Base in Germany.

The infringing aircraft turned out to be a Russian Il-20M reconnaissance aircraft, the German Air Force added.

Recall

The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on September 22 at 10:00 New York time due to Russia's violation of Estonian airspace. This is the first time Estonia has convened the Security Council in 34 years, caused by Russia's aggressive behavior.