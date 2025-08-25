$41.280.07
Lithuania assessed the threat of hybrid attacks during the "West" exercises in Belarus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

Lithuanian intelligence considers the probability of hybrid attacks during the "West-2025" exercises to be low, but does not rule out individual provocations.

Lithuania assessed the threat of hybrid attacks during the "West" exercises in Belarus

Lithuanian military intelligence believes that the probability of hybrid attacks against the country during the Russian-Belarusian exercises "Zapad-2025" is low, but individual provocations are quite possible. This is reported by Delfi with reference to the statements of the head of the Second Department of Operational Services of Lithuania, Mindaugas Mažonas, writes UNN.

Details

Mažonas stated that, according to Lithuanian intelligence, about 30,000 military personnel from Belarus and Russia will take part in the exercises. At the same time, only 8,000 people will be involved directly on the territory of Belarus, among whom about 2,000 are Russian military personnel.

At the moment, the probability of hybrid attacks is very low. But it is not always possible to avoid provocations. These could be incidents involving airspace violations or isolated cyber incidents.

— Mažonas noted.

He emphasized that the risk of using the exercises as a cover for aggression against neighboring countries, or for drawing Belarus into a large-scale invasion of Ukraine, seems minimal.

The "Zapad-2025" exercises will take place on September 12-16. The scenario involves practicing defensive combat, air defense, repelling conditional intruders, and using tactical aviation.

Recall

Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, stated that during the active phase of joint exercises between Russia and Belarus, scheduled for September on the territory of Belarus, the risk for Ukraine may increase, and that no strike group is currently being formed in Belarus.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine warned Minsk against ill-considered provocations. This is due to the planned military exercises on the territory of Belarus.

However, given the possible threats near the borders, Germany relocated five Eurofighter fighter jets and 150 military personnel to Poland.

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Belarus
Eurofighter Typhoon
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Lithuania
Germany
Ukraine
Poland