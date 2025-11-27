$42.400.03
Russian propaganda spreads disinformation about Ukrainian drones attacking European countries - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

Russian propaganda is spreading disinformation that European countries are being attacked by "Ukrainian drones," not Russian ones. The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council calls the goal of such actions by the Russian Federation to discredit Ukraine and an attempt to influence public opinion in European countries in order to spoil Kyiv's relations with its allies.

Russian propaganda spreads disinformation about Ukrainian drones attacking European countries - CPD

Russian propaganda continues its disinformation campaign claiming that European countries are being attacked by "Ukrainian drones," not Russian ones. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that reports are currently actively circulating that a Ukrainian drone fell on the territory of Romania. As "proof," a photo from a Romanian media outlet is shown, where the UAV has an inscription in Ukrainian.

In fact, this photo shows a typical Russian reconnaissance drone of the "Gerbera" type, which is a version of the Iranian "Shahed" drone without a warhead. All inscriptions on it, except one, are made in Russian. Russia massively uses drones of this type for attacks on Ukraine, and the presence of an inscription in any language and applied manually cannot be proof of the UAV's origin. At the same time, Romanian specialists who examined the drone's wreckage confirmed that it is Russian.

- the report says.

The CCD indicates that they had previously recorded similar disinformation campaigns after Russian drone attacks on Poland and Lithuania. At that time, the Russians also referred to the alleged presence of inscriptions in Ukrainian on the drones.

The purpose of spreading such disinformation is to discredit Ukraine and try to influence public opinion in European countries to spoil Ukraine's relations with its allies.

- summarize the CCD.

Recall

On the night of November 25, Romania twice scrambled Eurofighter Typhoon and F-16 fighter jets due to the detection of drone incursions into national airspace. Radars detected targets near the counties of Tulcea and Galați.

Russian drone found in Romania after violating airspace on the night of November 2525.11.25, 15:37 • 2452 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Eurofighter Typhoon
Shahed-136
Lithuania
Romania
Ukraine
F-16 Fighting Falcon
Poland