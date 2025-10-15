Ukraine is a world leader in drone technology, we can learn from it - Rutte
Kyiv • UNN
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that Ukraine is a world leader in drone technology and combating them. NATO uses Ukraine's knowledge and will take additional measures to combat Russian drones.
Ukraine, I think, is now number one in the world when it comes to drone technology and anti-drone technology, so we can learn from them, as they also supported Denmark when it faced these drones two weeks ago.
The Secretary General added that NATO uses all the knowledge that Ukraine has about these technologies.
The North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) will take additional measures to combat Russian drones. In particular, the latest integrated systems for combating air targets are being tested.
Germany will deploy Eurofighter jets at the Polish military airbase in Malbork to protect NATO's eastern flank. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced this on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels.