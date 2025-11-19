Romania, in addition to Poland, scrambled fighter jets amid Russia's attack on Ukraine: it detected a drone in its airspace

In Romania, two German Eurofighter Typhoon fighters and two Romanian F-16s were scrambled overnight amid a massive Russian attack on Ukraine. The Romanian Air Force detected a drone in national airspace, the country's Ministry of National Defense reported on November 19, writes UNN.

Two German Eurofighter Typhoon fighters, stationed at the 57th Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base to perform enhanced air policing tasks, took to the air on the night of November 18-19 at 00:25 (local time) to monitor the air situation on the border with Ukraine after Russian airstrikes in the area of the river border with Romania. - reported the Romanian ministry.

As stated, "at 00:20 (local time), a Ro-Alert notification was sent to the population of the northern part of Tulcea County. The signal of a drone that penetrated approximately 8 km into national airspace - from Vylkove towards Periprava and Chilia Veche - was recorded for several minutes and then disappeared from radars."

"The drone periodically appeared on radars for approximately 12 minutes, starting from Colibași (Republic of Moldova) to Foltești, and then in the Oancea area (Romania). A Ro-Alert message was sent to the northern part of Galați County at 00:59 (local time)," the report says.

Two more Romanian Air Force F-16 aircraft took off from the 71st Air Base in Câmpia Turzii. - noted the Romanian Ministry of Defense.

The Eurofighter aircraft, as stated, landed at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base at 01:50 local time, and the Romanian Air Force F-16s returned to Câmpia Turzii Air Base around 02:30 local time.

No collision of any aircraft with the ground was reported. Specialist teams are ready to begin searches in the area. - noted the Romanian Ministry of Defense.

Recall

On Wednesday, November 19, allied fighters and an early warning radar aircraft were also scrambled in Poland due to Russian missile strikes on the western regions of Ukraine.