Romania, in addition to Poland, scrambled fighter jets amid Russia's attack on Ukraine: it detected a drone in its airspace

$42.090.03
48.790.00
ukenru
09:24 AM • 3132 views
Death toll from Russian attack on Ternopil rises to 12, in some places in the city the chlorine level is 6.5 times higher - mayor
Exclusive
08:21 AM • 10342 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a teacher attacked a lyceum employee with a knife
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 17321 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Exclusive
07:42 AM • 20228 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
07:17 AM • 13052 views
Zelenskyy arrives in Turkey: meetings with Erdogan and Trump's special envoy Witkoff expectedPhoto
05:06 AM • 25654 views
Trump sent a Pentagon delegation to Kyiv to resume peace talks
November 19, 03:05 AM • 18843 views
Trump administration secretly developing new plan to end war in Ukraine with Russia - Axios
November 18, 10:19 PM • 29535 views
US State Department approves $105 million sale of Patriot equipment to UkrainePhoto
November 18, 07:06 PM • 50234 views
Spain guaranteed Ukraine one billion euros annually and new air defense and economic aid packages – ZelenskyyVideo
November 18, 06:35 PM • 39215 views
Chernyshov was remanded in custody with a bail of UAH 51.6 million
Popular news
Air raid alert declared in Kyiv and several regions due to ballistic missile threatNovember 19, 12:52 AM • 24445 views
The German government will approve a reduction in payments to Ukrainians this weekNovember 19, 01:42 AM • 25842 views
Russia has scrambled its Tu-95MS strategic bombersNovember 19, 02:01 AM • 29771 views
Trump demands ABC News license revocation over negative coverageVideoNovember 19, 02:38 AM • 15557 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure: emergency power outages introduced in several regions05:59 AM • 17151 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 17321 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
Exclusive
07:42 AM • 20228 views
Certification chaos: to save international contracts, the State Aviation Service corrects mistakes of past managementNovember 18, 02:26 PM • 50445 views
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
Exclusive
November 18, 02:10 PM • 69308 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 111738 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhoto07:49 AM • 5380 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 22878 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 24624 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 42478 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideoNovember 18, 10:02 AM • 42881 views
Romania, in addition to Poland, scrambled fighter jets amid Russia's attack on Ukraine: it detected a drone in its airspace

Kyiv • UNN

 • 260 views

Romanian and German fighter jets were scrambled due to the detection of a drone in Romanian airspace amid Russia's massive attack on Ukraine. The drone disappeared from radars after penetrating 8 km into national airspace.

Romania, in addition to Poland, scrambled fighter jets amid Russia's attack on Ukraine: it detected a drone in its airspace

In Romania, two German Eurofighter Typhoon fighters and two Romanian F-16s were scrambled overnight amid a massive Russian attack on Ukraine. The Romanian Air Force detected a drone in national airspace, the country's Ministry of National Defense reported on November 19, writes UNN.

Two German Eurofighter Typhoon fighters, stationed at the 57th Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base to perform enhanced air policing tasks, took to the air on the night of November 18-19 at 00:25 (local time) to monitor the air situation on the border with Ukraine after Russian airstrikes in the area of the river border with Romania.

- reported the Romanian ministry.

As stated, "at 00:20 (local time), a Ro-Alert notification was sent to the population of the northern part of Tulcea County. The signal of a drone that penetrated approximately 8 km into national airspace - from Vylkove towards Periprava and Chilia Veche - was recorded for several minutes and then disappeared from radars."

"The drone periodically appeared on radars for approximately 12 minutes, starting from Colibași (Republic of Moldova) to Foltești, and then in the Oancea area (Romania). A Ro-Alert message was sent to the northern part of Galați County at 00:59 (local time)," the report says.

Two more Romanian Air Force F-16 aircraft took off from the 71st Air Base in Câmpia Turzii.

- noted the Romanian Ministry of Defense.

The Eurofighter aircraft, as stated, landed at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base at 01:50 local time, and the Romanian Air Force F-16s returned to Câmpia Turzii Air Base around 02:30 local time.

No collision of any aircraft with the ground was reported. Specialist teams are ready to begin searches in the area.

- noted the Romanian Ministry of Defense.

Recall

On Wednesday, November 19, allied fighters and an early warning radar aircraft were also scrambled in Poland due to Russian missile strikes on the western regions of Ukraine.

Julia Shramko

