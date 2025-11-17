"Forced to take measures": the Kremlin responded to the warning of the German Minister of Defense about the start of a Russia-NATO war

$42.040.02
48.980.10
ukenru
12:46 PM • 2638 views
Ukraine may receive 8 SAMP/T systems from France - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:28 PM • 6722 views
Rada to consider dismissal of Justice Minister Halushchenko and Energy Minister Hrynchuk on Tuesday
09:59 AM • 11555 views
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 30111 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
November 17, 06:58 AM • 21680 views
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
November 17, 06:27 AM • 17946 views
IMF mission begins work in Kyiv: discusses new program with Ukraine
November 17, 05:28 AM • 20462 views
Trump: Republicans consider bill on sanctions against countries trading with Russia - Bloomberg
November 17, 04:30 AM • 16261 views
Ukraine faces unprecedented housing crisis due to war: UN announces figures
November 16, 06:56 PM • 25720 views
Ukraine's national football team advances to the 2026 World Cup playoffs after defeating Iceland in the final match of the qualification group stage
November 16, 04:59 PM • 41856 views
Power outages on November 17: Ukrenergo announced schedules
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
3m/s
94%
743mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
ISW: The US must be able to seize the initiative if it wants to win in possible future warsNovember 17, 05:44 AM • 3052 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with Iskander ballistic missiles, 91 out of 128 drones neutralizedNovember 17, 07:16 AM • 5850 views
Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long career08:31 AM • 13605 views
"Now You See Me 3" leads global box office, while "The Running Man" flops - Variety09:03 AM • 12098 views
Russia reported a repeated attack on the Veshkayma substation: the Center for Countering Disinformation explained its importance09:49 AM • 9258 views
Publications
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 30118 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 70943 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 65651 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 122288 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 100789 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Herman Halushchenko
Andrius Kubilius
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
France
United States
Odesa Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Now You See Me 3" leads global box office, while "The Running Man" flops - Variety09:03 AM • 12413 views
Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long career08:31 AM • 13916 views
Legendary cat-blogger Stepan celebrates 17th birthdayPhotoNovember 16, 09:02 PM • 17366 views
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 36583 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 122276 views
Actual
Technology
Dassault Rafale
Social network
Film
9K720 Iskander

"Forced to take measures": the Kremlin responded to the warning of the German Minister of Defense about the start of a Russia-NATO war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1052 views

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, in response to German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius' warning about a possible Russian attack on NATO, that Russia "may take measures to ensure security." But he stressed that Moscow does not seek confrontation with NATO countries.

"Forced to take measures": the Kremlin responded to the warning of the German Minister of Defense about the start of a Russia-NATO war

According to Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov, Russia "may be forced to take measures to ensure security." This is how Moscow reacted to the warning from German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius that Russia could strike a NATO state by 2028-29. UNN reports this with reference to Russian media and FAZ.

Details

When asked by a Russian correspondent about how the Kremlin perceives the German Defense Minister's warning, Dmitry Peskov said the following:

Such militaristic rhetoric is increasingly heard from Europe

- said Peskov.

In Russia, according to Putin's representative, "there are no supporters of any confrontation with NATO."

But we may be forced to take measures to ensure our security

- Peskov noted.

Context

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said in an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung that a confrontation between NATO and Russia in the coming years could be a realistic scenario.

Military experts and intelligence services can roughly estimate when Russia will restore its armed forces to a level that allows it to strike a NATO member state in the east. We have always said that this could happen from 2029. However, there are now also those who say that it is possible as early as 2028, and some military historians even believe that we have already had the last peaceful summer.

- Pistorius told FAZ.

Pistorius noted that by 2029, Germany must be able to defend itself: as a deterrent to Russia and as a guarantee of security for NATO allies on Europe's eastern flank.

Recall

In September, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius stated that negotiations with Russia were ineffective, so Europeans should focus on strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Diplomatic efforts are not leading to a breakthrough, Pistorius noted.

Germany will allocate 150 million euros for the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine as part of the PURL mechanism. This initiative provides for accelerated delivery of American weapons to Ukraine, financed by European partners.

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
NATO
Boris Pistorius
Europe
Germany
Ukraine