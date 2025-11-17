"Forced to take measures": the Kremlin responded to the warning of the German Minister of Defense about the start of a Russia-NATO war

According to Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov, Russia "may be forced to take measures to ensure security." This is how Moscow reacted to the warning from German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius that Russia could strike a NATO state by 2028-29. UNN reports this with reference to Russian media and FAZ.

Details

When asked by a Russian correspondent about how the Kremlin perceives the German Defense Minister's warning, Dmitry Peskov said the following:

Such militaristic rhetoric is increasingly heard from Europe - said Peskov.

In Russia, according to Putin's representative, "there are no supporters of any confrontation with NATO."

But we may be forced to take measures to ensure our security - Peskov noted.

Context

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said in an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung that a confrontation between NATO and Russia in the coming years could be a realistic scenario.

Military experts and intelligence services can roughly estimate when Russia will restore its armed forces to a level that allows it to strike a NATO member state in the east. We have always said that this could happen from 2029. However, there are now also those who say that it is possible as early as 2028, and some military historians even believe that we have already had the last peaceful summer. - Pistorius told FAZ.

Pistorius noted that by 2029, Germany must be able to defend itself: as a deterrent to Russia and as a guarantee of security for NATO allies on Europe's eastern flank.

Recall

In September, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius stated that negotiations with Russia were ineffective, so Europeans should focus on strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Diplomatic efforts are not leading to a breakthrough, Pistorius noted.

Germany will allocate 150 million euros for the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine as part of the PURL mechanism. This initiative provides for accelerated delivery of American weapons to Ukraine, financed by European partners.