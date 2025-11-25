US to help Romania repel Russian drone attacks with Merops system – Defense Minister
Romania will receive the American Merops drone defense system to deter Russian airspace violations. The system is almost ready for deployment, confirmed the commander of the US Army in Europe and Africa.
Romania will soon receive the American Merops anti-drone system to deter Russian violations of its airspace, Defense Minister Ionuț Moșteanu said. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.
Today should have been a day of celebration, but unfortunately, we are facing a new Russian provocation against Romania
According to him, the Merops system is almost ready for deployment as Moscow more actively tests NATO's capabilities on its eastern flank. US General Christopher Donahue, commander of the US Army in Europe and Africa, confirmed: "We have tested it, and it is in the final stages of deployment."
Moșteanu added that Romania, together with Poland, is in the final stage of creating an anti-drone system, which is especially relevant against the background of an increase in Russian drone incursions and a reduction in the number of American troops in Europe. The minister noted that due to the probable threat from drones, the celebration of US Thanksgiving with American troops had to be postponed.
