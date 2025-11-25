US to help Romania repel Russian drone attacks with Merops system – Defense Minister

$42.370.10
48.920.21
ukenru
04:32 PM • 1728 views
Zelenskyy wants to meet with Trump, possibly on Thanksgiving, to finalize a peace deal - Yermak
03:19 PM • 6714 views
Illegally entered Russian-occupied ports: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 56 merchant ships
02:59 PM • 10223 views
Axios learned details about the peace plan agreements: it concerns strengthening security guarantees and taking the NATO issue out of the framework
02:47 PM • 10176 views
Heads of intelligence of Ukraine and Russia planned a meeting in Abu Dhabi, Driscoll's arrival was a surprise - media
Exclusive
02:46 PM • 10157 views
It's unconstitutional: the Rada criticized the NABU director's initiative regarding the competition for the Prosecutor General position
01:51 PM • 11287 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP needs special status in case of peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia - IAEA
Exclusive
01:41 PM • 11849 views
The Ministry of Health, at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, is conducting an inspection at the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex, where a patient died
Exclusive
01:21 PM • 22492 views
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
01:06 PM • 13176 views
US official stated that the Ukrainian delegation agreed with the United States on the terms of a potential peace agreement - reports
01:00 PM • 11393 views
NATO must accelerate the defense of its eastern flank against Russian drones - Polish Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
2.8m/s
83%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US cannot endlessly supply weapons to Ukraine - Trump's spokeswoman LeavittNovember 25, 07:26 AM • 32811 views
In Kyiv, 14 injured and 6 dead as a result of the enemy attack: new footage of the consequencesPhotoNovember 25, 07:40 AM • 35807 views
Romania scrambled fighter jets amid Russian attack on Ukraine: detected drone invasion of airspaceNovember 25, 07:50 AM • 39063 views
US Army Secretary Driscoll's meeting with Russians in Abu Dhabi: new details revealedNovember 25, 08:01 AM • 53040 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 45277 views
Publications
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
Exclusive
01:21 PM • 22492 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Exclusive
November 25, 10:00 AM • 32796 views
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 24, 05:21 PM • 84823 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 113434 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 102861 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Marco Rubio
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
State Border of Ukraine
Romania
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robot02:23 PM • 5740 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 45329 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 66797 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 67825 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 75014 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
The Guardian
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Financial Times

US to help Romania repel Russian drone attacks with Merops system – Defense Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

Romania will receive the American Merops drone defense system to deter Russian airspace violations. The system is almost ready for deployment, confirmed the commander of the US Army in Europe and Africa.

US to help Romania repel Russian drone attacks with Merops system – Defense Minister
Photo: ODIN Win_Hit

Romania will soon receive the American Merops anti-drone system to deter Russian violations of its airspace, Defense Minister Ionuț Moșteanu said. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Today should have been a day of celebration, but unfortunately, we are facing a new Russian provocation against Romania

– Moșteanu told reporters.

According to him, the Merops system is almost ready for deployment as Moscow more actively tests NATO's capabilities on its eastern flank. US General Christopher Donahue, commander of the US Army in Europe and Africa, confirmed: "We have tested it, and it is in the final stages of deployment."

NATO must accelerate the defense of its eastern flank against Russian drones - Polish Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz25.11.25, 15:00 • 11393 views

Moșteanu added that Romania, together with Poland, is in the final stage of creating an anti-drone system, which is especially relevant against the background of an increase in Russian drone incursions and a reduction in the number of American troops in Europe. The minister noted that due to the probable threat from drones, the celebration of US Thanksgiving with American troops had to be postponed.

Russian drone found in Romania after violating airspace on the night of November 2525.11.25, 15:37 • 1658 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
War in Ukraine
Bloomberg L.P.
NATO
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
Romania
United States
Poland