Private plane crashes in Prague: fatalities reported

04:45 PM • 8182 views
Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters
September 7, 06:34 AM • 21979 views
Massive Russian drone and missile attack: over 750 attack means shot down - General Staff
September 7, 05:47 AM • 35447 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
September 6, 07:15 PM • 53932 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 68365 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 100257 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 83712 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 52790 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 56944 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 79266 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Svyrydenko showed the consequences of Russia's morning attack on the Cabinet of Ministers building September 7, 12:22 PM
Macron reacted to today's Russian attack on Ukraine September 7, 01:58 PM
Massive Russian strike on Ukraine: occupiers cynically commented on another war crime September 7, 02:10 PM
Sanctions will lead the Russian economy to "complete collapse": the US is ready to increase pressure on Russia with European support September 7, 02:53 PM
Killed his own 82-year-old grandmother: a 16-year-old boy was sentenced in Kryvyi Rih 04:35 PM
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign September 6, 10:49 AM
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 100258 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitions September 6, 06:10 AM
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered September 5, 03:10 PM
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 79266 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous? September 5, 12:22 PM
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreigners September 5, 07:47 AM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Yulia Svyrydenko
Emmanuel Macron
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Kremenchuk
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old son September 7, 08:47 AM
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer Brazhko September 6, 06:22 PM
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash" September 4, 10:35 AM
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekend September 4, 09:16 AM
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boys September 4, 07:43 AM
Shahed-136
Fake news
9K720 Iskander
The New York Times
James Webb Space Telescope

Private plane crashes in Prague: fatalities reported

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

A small private plane crashed in a wooded area in Prague, killing a man born in 1979 and a woman born in 1953. The pilot noticed technical problems shortly after takeoff.

Private plane crashes in Prague: fatalities reported

A small private plane crashed in a wooded area in Prague's Letňany district. A man and a woman died in the accident. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Czech police on the social network X, CNN Prima News.

Details

It is noted that shortly after takeoff, the pilot noticed technical problems, but during an attempt to return to the airfield, the plane crashed.

A small private plane crashed into the forest, unfortunately, two people did not survive

- CNN Prima News reported, citing a police spokesman.

He later added that a woman born in 1953 and a man born in 1979 did not survive the crash.

The Prague Rescue Service sent a rescue crew, a doctor, an inspector, and aviation rescuers to the scene.

No one else was injured or in danger when the plane crashed in the forest park.

The accident will be investigated by the Civil Aviation Authority in cooperation with criminologists.

F-16 jet crashed in Poland during airshow preparations, pilot killed 28.08.25, 20:52

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Prague