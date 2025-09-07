Private plane crashes in Prague: fatalities reported
Kyiv • UNN
A small private plane crashed in a wooded area in Prague, killing a man born in 1979 and a woman born in 1953. The pilot noticed technical problems shortly after takeoff.
A small private plane crashed in a wooded area in Prague's Letňany district. A man and a woman died in the accident. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Czech police on the social network X, CNN Prima News.
Details
It is noted that shortly after takeoff, the pilot noticed technical problems, but during an attempt to return to the airfield, the plane crashed.
A small private plane crashed into the forest, unfortunately, two people did not survive
He later added that a woman born in 1953 and a man born in 1979 did not survive the crash.
The Prague Rescue Service sent a rescue crew, a doctor, an inspector, and aviation rescuers to the scene.
No one else was injured or in danger when the plane crashed in the forest park.
The accident will be investigated by the Civil Aviation Authority in cooperation with criminologists.
