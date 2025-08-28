F-16 jet crashed in Poland during airshow preparations, pilot killed

$41.320.08
Exclusive
03:40 PM • 13184 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 24684 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
01:37 PM • 81368 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
01:24 PM • 44363 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
August 28, 11:21 AM • 58120 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
August 28, 07:27 AM • 99362 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
August 28, 06:36 AM • 115523 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM • 101542 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 115537 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 83459 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Russian attack on Kyiv: 14 dead and 38 wounded reported so far - KCMAPhotoVideoAugust 28, 08:54 AM • 87920 views
Leaders of the "coalition of the willing" reacted to Russian strikes on Kyiv: statements by Starmer and MacronAugust 28, 09:33 AM • 176559 views
Russian missiles flew 50 meters from the EU delegation in Ukraine - von der LeyenAugust 28, 10:55 AM • 77602 views
Another victim of the Russian attack was pulled from the rubble in Kyiv: the death toll is now 18PhotoAugust 28, 11:55 AM • 19889 views
Top 6 hairstyles for schoolgirls: from classic braids to "bubble" ponytailsVideo02:30 PM • 41653 views
Publications
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
03:40 PM • 13171 views
Top 6 hairstyles for schoolgirls: from classic braids to "bubble" ponytailsVideo02:30 PM • 41948 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 202501:37 PM • 81284 views
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 183738 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishmentAugust 27, 03:01 PM • 185959 views
F-16 jet crashed in Poland during airshow preparations, pilot killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

An F-16 fighter jet crashed in Radom, Poland, during preparations for the Radom 2025 airshow, killing the pilot. The Deputy Prime Minister is heading to the crash site.

F-16 jet crashed in Poland during airshow preparations, pilot killed

An F-16 fighter jet crashed in the Polish city of Radom during preparations for the Radom 2025 airshow. The pilot died. This was reported by Polish government spokesman Adam Szłapka on the social network X, according to UNN.

Details

A tragedy occurred in Radom. An F-16 crashed during preparations for the airshow. Unfortunately, the pilot died. Deputy Prime Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz spoke with the Prime Minister and is now heading to the crash site," Szłapka wrote.

A video circulated on social media shows the fighter jet rapidly losing altitude and crashing into the ground.

Polish media report that the plane crashed during preparations for the Radom 2025 airshow, which is scheduled to take place this weekend. The runway was destroyed.

Recall

For the first time in Poland's history, a female officer became an F-16 pilot.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
F-16 Fighting Falcon
Poland