F-16 jet crashed in Poland during airshow preparations, pilot killed

An F-16 fighter jet crashed in the Polish city of Radom during preparations for the Radom 2025 airshow. The pilot died. This was reported by Polish government spokesman Adam Szłapka on the social network X, according to UNN.

Details

A tragedy occurred in Radom. An F-16 crashed during preparations for the airshow. Unfortunately, the pilot died. Deputy Prime Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz spoke with the Prime Minister and is now heading to the crash site," Szłapka wrote.

A video circulated on social media shows the fighter jet rapidly losing altitude and crashing into the ground.

Polish media report that the plane crashed during preparations for the Radom 2025 airshow, which is scheduled to take place this weekend. The runway was destroyed.

