Andrej Babiš, who was Prime Minister of the Czech Republic from 2017 to 2021, and last year, together with Viktor Orbán, founded the European Parliament faction "Patriots for Europe", agreed on a government coalition with right-wing conservatives and populists. This is reported by UNN with reference to ORF, Politico and CTK.

Details

Andrej Babiš, leader of the ANO movement, which won the parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic, has agreed to form a government coalition with the right-wing conservative, EU-skeptic party Motoristen ("Motorists") and the right-wing populist anti-European party SPD ("Freedom and Direct Democracy"). Babiš announced the unification today in Prague.

Regarding the personnel composition of the future cabinet, the ANO leader has not yet provided official information. Therefore, some important questions regarding the composition of the Czech government currently remain open.

Earlier, the head of ANO was known for statements that if his movement was in the Czech government, he "would not directly provide money from the budget for weapons to Ukraine." Also, in 2024, Babiš repeatedly questioned the Czech initiative on ammunition for Ukraine.

Addition

Meanwhile, Hungary wants to join forces with the Czech Republic and Slovakia to create an alliance within the European Union that is skeptical of Ukraine. This was reported by Politico, citing an adviser to the Hungarian Prime Minister.

I think it will happen – and it will become increasingly noticeable - said Balázs Orbán, adviser to the Hungarian Prime Minister, to the Brussels publication.

The head of the Hungarian national-conservative government, Viktor Orbán, hopes to join forces with Slovak Prime Ministers Robert Fico and Andrej Babiš, Politico writes.

Andrej Babiš said the day before that he knew nothing about it.

Brussels media monopoly Politico constantly lies about us. Such an initiative does not exist, and I know nothing about it - said the Czech politician.

Recall

Czech President Petr Pavel instructed the leader of the ANO movement, Andrej Babiš, to form a government. Regarding the formation of the Czech government, according to Babiš, "two or three" contentious points remain. The politician plans to submit new proposals to the Czech president regarding the future government.