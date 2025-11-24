Ukrainian bonds jump on peace talks – Bloomberg

$42.270.11
48.700.19
ukenru
08:21 AM • 5350 views
EU leaders gather for emergency meeting on Ukraine war peace talks: Politico learns details
Exclusive
07:12 AM • 22000 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
06:19 AM • 18718 views
Ukraine and US will continue working on a "refined" peace plan, Zelenskyy may visit the States this week - Reuters
06:00 AM • 20122 views
Scandal surrounding Odrex clinic: court to consider changing pre-trial detention for doctor whose actions are linked to patient's death
November 24, 12:17 AM • 25909 views
Geneva Talks: US and Ukraine Issue Joint Statement
November 23, 09:45 PM • 31384 views
CBS News: Zelenskyy may be invited to the US, but it all depends on the meeting in Geneva
November 23, 05:09 PM • 32950 views
"We have made very good progress and are moving towards a just and lasting peace": Yermak on the results of the meeting in GenevaVideo
November 23, 05:04 PM • 36138 views
Rubio announced the biggest breakthrough in negotiations since the process beganVideo
November 23, 05:00 PM • 26977 views
Ukraine announced electricity supply restrictions for November 24: outage schedules will be applied
November 23, 04:43 PM • 22957 views
European countries proposed changes to the US plan for Ukraine – Reuters
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
4m/s
70%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Birds of Madyar" attacked the "Brom" chemical plant and a power substation in Crimea: SBS commander showed videoVideoNovember 24, 01:04 AM • 18579 views
Everest is no longer the highest: scientists have found giant structures under the Earth that are 100 times taller than itPhotoNovember 24, 02:09 AM • 21038 views
Alcoholism in the Russian Armed Forces: Command sends drunk soldiers to the front lineNovember 24, 02:49 AM • 11438 views
German Chancellor rejects US idea of Russia rejoining G805:08 AM • 24714 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office Records07:49 AM • 8630 views
Publications
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Exclusive
07:12 AM • 22030 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 52784 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 130381 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 21, 05:13 PM • 92945 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 97377 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Mark Rutte
Péter Szijjártó
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 8108:11 AM • 5004 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office Records07:49 AM • 9146 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 36270 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 46914 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 48720 views
Actual
Social network
Film
Technology
Financial Times
The Diplomat

Ukrainian bonds jump on peace talks – Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 416 views

Ukraine's dollar bonds due in 2029 rose 3 cents on the dollar, exceeding 72 cents, their highest level since February. This followed signs of progress on a US-backed peace plan that could end the fighting.

Ukrainian bonds jump on peace talks – Bloomberg

Ukraine's dollar bonds jumped in price, and Eastern European currencies strengthened after signs of progress in reaching a US-backed peace plan that could end hostilities after nearly four years of Russia's war against Ukraine, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

Ukraine's dollar bonds maturing in 2029 rose 3 cents per dollar, exceeding 72 cents, the highest since February. Bonds maturing in 2035 and later years, issued as part of last year's restructuring, also became among the leaders in growth among emerging market debt on Monday, the publication writes.

As the publication notes, "although a deal acceptable to the government in Kyiv still faces serious obstacles, investors are buying the country's securities at any sign of movement towards a settlement." Improved regional sentiment also contributed to the growth of assets in neighboring countries.

"We have faced a similar situation several times before, but it seems that the pressure of sanctions has made Russia a little more interested in a peace agreement than usual," ING Bank strategist Chris Turner said in his note on Monday. "The prospects for a peace agreement in Ukraine are beginning to manifest themselves in currency terms."

The Hungarian forint, Polish zloty, and Czech koruna rose by approximately 0.2% against the euro, with stock exchanges in Budapest and Prague also showing growth.

Supplement

Following diplomatic activity over the weekend, Ukrainian and American negotiators prepared an "updated and clarified peace framework document," according to a senior aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, amid Kyiv's efforts to secure more favorable terms on a proposal backed by US President Donald Trump, the publication writes.

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Zloty
Skirmishes
Prague
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
Czech Republic
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Hungary
Budapest
Ukraine
Poland